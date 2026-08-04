Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Has Setback Following Surgery

"When he got the surgery, I mean most guys they usually get both of them done," Glenn said of the abdominal procedure. "That's how most doctors do it. Listen, I'm not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision on making sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season."

Glenn is confident Sadiq will be ready for the team's Week 1 opener at the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 13. The athletic Sadiq, whose 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end, set an Oregon TE record with 51 catches last season and led all FBS TEs with 8 TDs.

After rejoining the team for the start of camp, Sadiq will head to the sideline for a bit of time.