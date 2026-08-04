 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Has Setback Following Surgery

HC Aaron Glenn: ‘Expect Him to Be Out for a Little Bit’

Aug 04, 2026 at 04:45 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Sadiq 1

For the second straight day, the Jets practiced without rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq Following offseason hernia surgery, Taylor participated in the team's first three summer practices and was initially held out Monday as part of a maintenance program. But Sadiq, selected No. 16 overall in Apri's draft, now is expected to miss more time

"He had a little setback as we watched his exams, so he'll be out a little bit," HC Aaron Glenn told reporters on Tuesday. "I can't tell you exactly how long right now, but I will let you know that at some point but just expect him to be out for a little bit. He's working his way back."

Sadiq had a strong practice last Saturday, hauling in a couple of passes from Geno Smith including a chunk gainer in red zone work.

"I feel great," Sadiq said. "It's really just getting that football movement back that I've missed the past couple of months. But no, there's definitely still another level to get to."

After participating in the Jets' rookie minicamp, Sadiq had a minor hernia operation and he subsequently missed all of OTAs.

Training Camp Practice Gallery | Geno Smith & Co. Practice on Sunny Tuesday

See the Jets players on the field in front of fans in pads for the second time during 2026 training camp.

Thumb 1
1 / 72
_DG13133
2 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13804
3 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14938
4 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13593
5 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13692
6 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14266
7 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13704
8 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13889
9 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13951
10 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14339
11 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14053
12 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14125
13 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14303
14 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14262
15 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14364
16 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14464
17 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14508
18 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14545
19 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14590
20 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14638
21 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14735
22 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14816
23 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14873
24 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14328
25 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14975
26 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15037
27 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15234
28 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15341
29 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12958
30 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12991
31 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13046
32 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13161
33 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13224
34 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13662
35 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13695
36 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13831
37 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13845
38 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13889
39 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13919
40 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13951
41 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14262
42 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14316
43 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14326
44 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14364
45 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14429
46 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14448
47 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14464
48 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14735
49 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14753
50 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14833
51 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14931
52 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15057
53 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12921
54 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG13743
55 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14256
56 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14269
57 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14515
58 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14526
59 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG14582
60 / 72
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14640
61 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14668
62 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14723
63 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14759
64 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14773
65 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK14938
66 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15313
67 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15335
68 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15361
69 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15382
70 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15627
71 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_KK15686
72 / 72
Kiera Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"When he got the surgery, I mean most guys they usually get both of them done," Glenn said of the abdominal procedure.  "That's how most doctors do it. Listen, I'm not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision on making sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season."

Glenn is confident Sadiq will be ready for the team's Week 1 opener at the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 13. The athletic Sadiq, whose 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end, set an Oregon TE record with 51 catches last season and led all FBS TEs with 8 TDs.

After rejoining the team for the start of camp, Sadiq will head to the sideline for a bit of time.

"That was not easy, but got through that, so now it's just playing catch-up game with everyone," he said last week. "They've been running the offense for a bit longer than I have, so it's just getting in there, getting trust, getting to know guys a little more when you're on the field, so that's been the hardest part."

Related Content

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Showcasing Big-Play Ability at Camp

WR1 Garrett Wilson: He's 'a Ticking Time Bomb'

news

Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Stone Faced' and Ready for a 'Jump' in Sophomore Season

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Expecting a Lot' From the Second Year Tackle

news

Brandon Stephens Knows the Jets' Defensive Focus Is Takeaways: 'How Could It Not Be?'

The CB is Starting Year 2 with the Green & White

news

Jets RG Joe Tippmann: His Moving Days Are Over, for Now

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Happy to Have Him Exactly Where He's At'

news

Harrison Phillips Says Jets Defense Will Use Elements of 3-4 & 4-3 Fronts

Phillips: 'There's Two Different Buckets the D-line Play Can Be Played In'

news

Jets Tight Ends Could Put Defenses in a Twist in '26

Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq: 'It's About Me Going Out There and Proving I Can Handle the Load'

news

Jets Edge David Bailey: Sacking QBs Is 'the Best Feeling in the World'

No. 2 Overall Draft Pick Stands Out in First Week of Training Camp

news

Comfort? Complacency? Growth? Jets DL Jowon Briggs Has a Saying for That

Big Man Is in the MIddle of the Fortified Interior Line: 'It's Nothing but Excitement There for Us'

news

Kingsley Enagbare Sees 'Dominating Mindset' in Jets Defensive Line

HC Aaron Glenn: 'He Fits Everything I Want to do on Defense'

news

Jets Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Stepping Up to the NFL: 'Everybody Is Smarter'

HC Aaron Glenn on Top Picks: 'No One's Given Anything'

news

Jets Notice HC Aaron Glenn's 'Attention to Detail' and Passion as Training Camp Begins

GM Darren Mougey: 'You See That Energy and Enthusiasm with the Defensive Play-Calling'

Advertising