Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Has Setback Following Surgery

For the second straight day, the Jets practiced without rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq Following offseason hernia surgery, Taylor participated in the team's first three summer practices and was initially held out Monday as part of a maintenance program. But Sadiq, selected No. 16 overall in Apri's draft, now is expected to miss more time
"He had a little setback as we watched his exams, so he'll be out a little bit," HC Aaron Glenn told reporters on Tuesday. "I can't tell you exactly how long right now, but I will let you know that at some point but just expect him to be out for a little bit. He's working his way back."
Sadiq had a strong practice last Saturday, hauling in a couple of passes from Geno Smith including a chunk gainer in red zone work.
"I feel great," Sadiq said. "It's really just getting that football movement back that I've missed the past couple of months. But no, there's definitely still another level to get to."
After participating in the Jets' rookie minicamp, Sadiq had a minor hernia operation and he subsequently missed all of OTAs.
See the Jets players on the field in front of fans in pads for the second time during 2026 training camp.
"When he got the surgery, I mean most guys they usually get both of them done," Glenn said of the abdominal procedure. "That's how most doctors do it. Listen, I'm not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision on making sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season."
Glenn is confident Sadiq will be ready for the team's Week 1 opener at the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 13. The athletic Sadiq, whose 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end, set an Oregon TE record with 51 catches last season and led all FBS TEs with 8 TDs.
After rejoining the team for the start of camp, Sadiq will head to the sideline for a bit of time.
"That was not easy, but got through that, so now it's just playing catch-up game with everyone," he said last week. "They've been running the offense for a bit longer than I have, so it's just getting in there, getting trust, getting to know guys a little more when you're on the field, so that's been the hardest part."