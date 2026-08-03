Brandon Stephens Knows the Jets' Defensive Focus Is Takeaways: 'How Could It Not Be?'

It seems like football is always on Brandon Stephens' mind.
"I tell myself that even in my sleep," the cornerback said about how much the Jets defense needs to force turnovers. "In order to win games, you have to take the ball away to give yourself that advantage. That's definitely the focus, how could it not be?"
But Stephens doesn't dwell on the statistics of last season; he's focused on the current opportunity.
"Last season was what it was. This is a new season to prove myself, prove ourselves as a team," Stephens said. "We know that turnovers aren't going to create themselves, right? We have to go take them away and capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves."
The Jets are back in pads after last week's acclimation period and the intensity in the secondary notably increased on Monday with Stephens breaking up several passes and S Minkah Fitzpatrick getting an interception in the first team period.
"He made a couple plays today. The thing is we want that to be consistent and he knows that," head coach Aaron Glenn said of Stephens. "Every day, if he can just continue to have that focus, I think he'll continue to improve in that aspect."
See the Jets players on the field in pads for the first time during the second week of practice during 2026 training camp.
Stephens has matched up against Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, the two receivers QB Geno Smith has targeted the most, and is enjoying the battle.
"It's been good. We've been competing at a high level," Stephens said. "Iron sharpens iron."
Stephens signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2025 after starting his career and playing four seasons in Baltimore. When the Jets play the Giants in a preseason game later this month, he'll face his former coach John Harbaugh.
In his first year with the Green & White, Stephens played in 16 games, had 46 solo tackles and 9 PD, but ahead of the 2026 season, Glenn noticed enough of a difference in his game to call him "a totally different player."
"When I say that, it's the awareness of where the ball's at when it's in the air," Glenn explained.
Against Mitchell in practice, he tracked the ball down the sideline and prevented the WR from hauling in Smith's deep look.
"I mean, there's only one way to work on interceptions and punching the ball out, it's by doing it in practice," Stephens said when asked if the Jets are doing anything different during training camp. "Whether that's in individual drills or team periods, just always being conscious of the ball, where it's at, and just, like I said, capitalizing when the opportunity presents itself."