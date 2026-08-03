Brandon Stephens Knows the Jets' Defensive Focus Is Takeaways: 'How Could It Not Be?'

It seems like football is always on Brandon Stephens' mind.

"I tell myself that even in my sleep," the cornerback said about how much the Jets defense needs to force turnovers. "In order to win games, you have to take the ball away to give yourself that advantage. That's definitely the focus, how could it not be?"

But Stephens doesn't dwell on the statistics of last season; he's focused on the current opportunity.

"Last season was what it was. This is a new season to prove myself, prove ourselves as a team," Stephens said. "We know that turnovers aren't going to create themselves, right? We have to go take them away and capitalize on opportunities when they present themselves."

The Jets are back in pads after last week's acclimation period and the intensity in the secondary notably increased on Monday with Stephens breaking up several passes and S Minkah Fitzpatrick getting an interception in the first team period.