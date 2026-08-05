Demario Davis After Pads Come On Talks 'Payback,' Paying It Forward

Monday's edition of Jets Training Camp Live featured back-and-forth about the Green & White's first padded practice of camp. The show also came with a lot of intergenerational linebacker chatter between Bart Scott and Demario Davis.
Scott, the studio partner with Eric Allen, jumped right into it with Double-D, in his 15th NFL training camp: "What keeps you motivated" for the "mental preparation and anxiety and fatigue that comes from doing something you've done over and over again?"
Davis didn't sound anxious or fatigued.
"I think the beauty of this game is that we all get to carry the baton from one generation to the next," the middle 'backer, whose first season with the Jets in the NFL was 2012, Scott's last season in the league. "When I came in, I had guys like you, Dave Harris, Antonio Cromartie, Darrelle Revis. You guys were passing the baton to me while I was looking up, like, 'Man, I just want to do what those guys are doing.'
"My first couple of practices, you were like, 'Hey, when they run iso, you got to blow that guy up.' I was like OK, I saw what it's like, and so you showed me how to play the game as an inside linebacker and to be that enforcer. I learned that and I took a little bit from everybody — D'Brickashaw Ferguson, too — about being a pro. And I was able to put that into my game and build a career. And now I'm able to come back to a locker room that's very familiar to me and do the same thing for other guys."
See the Jets players on the field in front of fans in pads for the second time during 2026 training camp.
Among those other guys are second pick of the draft David Bailey, of whom Davis said: "In the run game, you can see the explosion, the quick twitch. And in the pass rush, he's hard to block. If he can stay on the track he's on now, the sky's the limit."
Another teammate he enjoys working with, his next-door neighbor, is not nearly as young as Bailey but still well south of Davis' 14 seasons and 37 years. Jamien Sherwood, Davis noted, was second in the NFL with 308 tackles the past two seasons combined. "I'm excited to play next to a super athletic linebacker like him, whether he's turning the ball back to me or I'm turning it back to him."
Davis also likes the youth in most of the secondary, and also occasionally trains his analytical eye to the offensive side, where he rattles off several players he likes, including one entire position.
"We've got three tight ends that can give you different things," he told Allen. "You've got Ruck [Jeremy Ruckert], very physical at the point of attack and in his routes. You've got Mason [Taylor], who can do a little bit of everything. And then you've got [Kenyon] Sadiq, who can take you vertical. So that element of changeup is tough for linebackers because they go 13 and 12 a lot."
Yet even in taking the figurative baton from Scott, Davis naturally notes that he's not executing the handoff alone. Two new scrimmage pillars arrived with him in the offseason at 1 Jets Drive, not quite as experienced but similarly accomplished. One is close to his heart and has got his back and that's ninth-year S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
"We were able to train together in the offseason and grew closer in our relationship," DD said. "You think about that dynamic when you're playing together as linebacker and safety, and I always think about Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. That tandem was so much in sync, those two had to be of the same accord. And so getting a chance to spend that time and grow with [Minkah] as a player, it's well known who he is on the field, but off the field he's equally impressive."
Then Davis one more time goes across the line to tout the leadership and play of 13th-year QB Geno Smith. Their connection can be portrayed in how their units performed against each other during back-to-back red zone sessions. On Saturday before Sunday's off day, Smith and the offense got the better of Davis and the defense inside the 20.
So on Monday, in that first practice in pads, Davis & Co. got payback. He and DL Harrison Phillips and others established "setting the tone" for the D, and Fitzpatrick supplied a quick interception.
"That's the type of team we've got," Davis said. "When it was over, Geno came up to me and said, 'Hey, you got the day, but we're going to respond tomorrow.' So it's just an environment that's being build the right way. We're trying to build a culture of winning, and that starts with how you practice and how you respond."
It's still early in the Jets' process this season, but the "old guys" like Davis, Smith and Fitzpatrick are preparing to pay it forward. They're poised to pass the batons.