New LG Dylan Parham: O-Line Teammates Have Been 'Very Welcoming'

Last season, the Jets used the same offensive line combination in every game for the first time since 2012. Four of the five starters are back at training camp as LG Dylan Parham, who signed with the Green & White in March, has joined a group that took significant strides in 2025 and has great upside this season.

"They've been very welcoming, just bringing me in and understanding I'm supposed to be that person who is supposed to come in and get to know the players. But it's easier because they are very inviting," Parham said. "They've done a great job with me so far and it's just been easy to go and assimilate myself with that group."

Parham (6-2, 332) spent his first four pro seasons with the Raiders while appearing in 64 games and lining up at LG, RG and C. He started 15 games for Las Vegas last season, playing 842 offensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps. Parham saw a lot of personnel changes at his previous stop, and he believes the Jets' continuity up front can help the group continue to ascend.

"There were a lot of times my center would be different one year and then my tackle would be different another year, or I switched from right to left," Parham said. "And then it's just like a whole different thing. So, I think for an offensive line to continue to keep their offensive line together helps them play at a higher level."

Set to turn 27 on Aug. 24, Parham is getting comfortable lining up between C Josh Myers and LT Olu Fashanu.