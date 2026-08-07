New LG Dylan Parham: O-Line Teammates Have Been 'Very Welcoming'

Last season, the Jets used the same offensive line combination in every game for the first time since 2012. Four of the five starters are back at training camp as LG Dylan Parham, who signed with the Green & White in March, has joined a group that took significant strides in 2025 and has great upside this season.
"They've been very welcoming, just bringing me in and understanding I'm supposed to be that person who is supposed to come in and get to know the players. But it's easier because they are very inviting," Parham said. "They've done a great job with me so far and it's just been easy to go and assimilate myself with that group."
Parham (6-2, 332) spent his first four pro seasons with the Raiders while appearing in 64 games and lining up at LG, RG and C. He started 15 games for Las Vegas last season, playing 842 offensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps. Parham saw a lot of personnel changes at his previous stop, and he believes the Jets' continuity up front can help the group continue to ascend.
"There were a lot of times my center would be different one year and then my tackle would be different another year, or I switched from right to left," Parham said. "And then it's just like a whole different thing. So, I think for an offensive line to continue to keep their offensive line together helps them play at a higher level."
Set to turn 27 on Aug. 24, Parham is getting comfortable lining up between C Josh Myers and LT Olu Fashanu.
"I've enjoyed it," he said. "The communication has been great so far. That's one thing you want to try to get to that's very important at the beginning of a camp, understanding how each person sees something or how to communicate. We should all see through the same lenses essentially. For us, it's communication and then eyes and then just trusting the fits. Obviously, I'm the newer person on the offensive line, so our double teams are going to be a little bit different than how John Simpson had them, so getting that down, getting our footwork down and then our communication is very big."
During spring practices, Myers talked about how quickly Parham was grasping the offense.
"Oh man, he's really strong, he's smart," Myers said. "He picked the offense up in OTAs like it was nothing, I mean no issues whatsoever. So, I've been really impressed with him, too. Just been really fun to work with, he's going to be a good player."
Parham has a unique perspective because he is the only member of the Jets who was a teammate of Geno Smith's last season with the Raiders. While myriad factors led to an uneven season for Smith with the Silver & Black, Parham has already noticed a confidence jump from the veteran quarterback who has returned to the team that drafted him.
"It feels good seeing Geno be able to play with confidence, being back in a place that he's familiar with," Parham said. "I think the organization has trust in him and have pretty good expectations for him. Just having that as a player helps you build more confidence, so seeing him make plays and throw certain balls, it feels good to be back out there with him."
Smith, who praised the offensive line this week and said they were "firing off the ball,", will play behind a talented Jets group who could have their bookend tackles -- LT Olu Fashanu and RT Armand Membou -- for a long time.
"I'm excited to play with both of them," Parham said. "Obviously Olu is my left tackle so far. I think they're both doing a good job. They're really young, so that was something I was really excited about coming into this place. Just both of them being able to play well and them still being on their rookie contracts, so it's just like they have a lot of opportunity to continue to grow and they've already played at a pretty good level. So, I'm excited to see what they bring out for this season."
See the Jets players on the field for Friday's training camp practice.