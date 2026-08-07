 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Features

Presented by

New LG Dylan Parham: O-Line Teammates Have Been 'Very Welcoming'

Fitting In Between Josh Myers and Olu Fashanu; Says Geno Smith Playing with Confidence

Aug 07, 2026 at 04:50 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Dylan Parham

Last season, the Jets used the same offensive line combination in every game for the first time since 2012. Four of the five starters are back at training camp as LG Dylan Parham, who signed with the Green & White in March, has joined a group that took significant strides in 2025 and has great upside this season.

"They've been very welcoming, just bringing me in and understanding I'm supposed to be that person who is supposed to come in and get to know the players. But it's easier because they are very inviting," Parham said. "They've done a great job with me so far and it's just been easy to go and assimilate myself with that group."

Parham (6-2, 332) spent his first four pro seasons with the Raiders while appearing in 64 games and lining up at LG, RG and C. He started 15 games for Las Vegas last season, playing 842 offensive snaps and 42 special teams snaps. Parham saw a lot of personnel changes at his previous stop, and he believes the Jets' continuity up front can help the group continue to ascend.

"There were a lot of times my center would be different one year and then my tackle would be different another year, or I switched from right to left," Parham said. "And then it's just like a whole different thing. So, I think for an offensive line to continue to keep their offensive line together helps them play at a higher level."

Set to turn 27 on Aug. 24, Parham is getting comfortable lining up between C Josh Myers and LT Olu Fashanu.

"I've enjoyed it," he said. "The communication has been great so far. That's one thing you want to try to get to that's very important at the beginning of a camp, understanding how each person sees something or how to communicate. We should all see through the same lenses essentially. For us, it's communication and then eyes and then just trusting the fits. Obviously, I'm the newer person on the offensive line, so our double teams are going to be a little bit different than how John Simpson had them, so getting that down, getting our footwork down and then our communication is very big."

During spring practices, Myers talked about how quickly Parham was grasping the offense.

"Oh man, he's really strong, he's smart," Myers said. "He picked the offense up in OTAs like it was nothing, I mean no issues whatsoever. So, I've been really impressed with him, too. Just been really fun to work with, he's going to be a good player."

Parham has a unique perspective because he is the only member of the Jets who was a teammate of Geno Smith's last season with the Raiders. While myriad factors led to an uneven season for Smith with the Silver & Black, Parham has already noticed a confidence jump from the veteran quarterback who has returned to the team that drafted him.

"It feels good seeing Geno be able to play with confidence, being back in a place that he's familiar with," Parham said. "I think the organization has trust in him and have pretty good expectations for him. Just having that as a player helps you build more confidence, so seeing him make plays and throw certain balls, it feels good to be back out there with him."

Smith, who praised the offensive line this week and said they were "firing off the ball,", will play behind a talented Jets group who could have their bookend tackles -- LT Olu Fashanu and RT Armand Membou -- for a long time.

"I'm excited to play with both of them," Parham said. "Obviously Olu is my left tackle so far. I think they're both doing a good job. They're really young, so that was something I was really excited about coming into this place. Just both of them being able to play well and them still being on their rookie contracts, so it's just like they have a lot of opportunity to continue to grow and they've already played at a pretty good level. So, I'm excited to see what they bring out for this season."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from a Steamy Friday

See the Jets players on the field for Friday's training camp practice.

Thumb 1
1 / 94
_DG18041
2 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18705
3 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18164
4 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18417
5 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18344
6 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41102
7 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17809
8 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40879
9 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17721
10 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17665
11 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40768
12 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17765
13 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40777
14 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40819
15 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40844
16 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40866
17 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17676
18 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17708
19 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17855
20 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18002
21 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18024
22 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18049
23 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18053
24 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18176
25 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18270
26 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18412
27 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18492
28 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18586
29 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18662
30 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18715
31 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40920
32 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40982
33 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41048
34 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41135
35 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41163
36 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41204
37 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41230_1
38 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41267
39 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11359
40 / 94
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17594
41 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17690
42 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17697
43 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17701
44 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17741
45 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17753
46 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17782
47 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17855
48 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17857
49 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17886
50 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17938
51 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17947
52 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17959
53 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18002
54 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18013
55 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18031
56 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18040
57 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18065
58 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18068
59 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18105
60 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18117
61 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18138
62 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18144
63 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18174
64 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18190
65 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18228
66 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18270
67 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18287
68 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18290
69 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18318
70 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18335
71 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18344
72 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18356
73 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18364
74 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18388
75 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18394
76 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18433
77 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18447
78 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18494
79 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18542
80 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18560
81 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18569
82 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18574
83 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG18586
84 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40756
85 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40761
86 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40773
87 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40920
88 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40987
89 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41140
90 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41196
91 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41243
92 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41319
93 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41334
94 / 94
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets OC Frank Reich: We Feed Off Geno's Focus and Membou's Intensity

'We Have the Talent and the Quarterback to do Good Things'

news

Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I've Always Been Aggressive in My Approach'

HC Aaron Glenn: 'We're Searching for Explosive Plays'

news

Will McDonald IV Focused on Becoming a Complete Defender

Fourth-Year Edge: 'There is Room for Improvement in My Run Game"

news

3 Standout Players From First Week of Jets Training Camp

CB Brandon Stephens, WR Adonai Mitchell and Rookie David Bailey Are Having Strong Starts to Camp

news

Demario Davis After Pads Come On Talks 'Payback,' Paying It Forward

Jets MLB & Bart Scott Chat on Learning 'About Being a Pro,' Then Passing It On to Next Generation

news

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Showcasing Big-Play Ability at Camp

WR1 Garrett Wilson: He's 'a Ticking Time Bomb'

news

Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq Has Setback Following Surgery

HC Aaron Glenn: 'Expect Him to Be Out for a Little Bit'

news

Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Stone Faced' and Ready for a 'Jump' in Sophomore Season

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Expecting a Lot' From the Second Year Tackle

news

Brandon Stephens Knows the Jets' Defensive Focus Is Takeaways: 'How Could It Not Be?'

The CB is Starting Year 2 with the Green & White

news

Jets RG Joe Tippmann: His Moving Days Are Over, for Now

HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Happy to Have Him Exactly Where He's At'

news

Harrison Phillips Says Jets Defense Will Use Elements of 3-4 & 4-3 Fronts

Phillips: 'There's Two Different Buckets the D-line Play Can Be Played In'

Advertising