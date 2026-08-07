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Jets OC Frank Reich: We Feed Off Geno's Focus and Membou's Intensity

‘We Have the Talent and the Quarterback to do Good Things’

Aug 07, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich, grizzled look and effusive enthusiasm nurtured after more than 30 years as a player and coach in the NFL, took to the podium for the first time during training camp on Friday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and excitedly offered his vision and philosophy for an offense now under construction.

Up until this point, players, particularly WR Garrett Wilson, have mentioned the empowering nature of Reich's approach to the offense. Reich fleshed out what his players already have acknowledged.

"It's a healthy tension, and you just set that up front, and you give them a little bit of latitude, and you trust them, they're super instinctive," Reich, 64, said. "That's why they're here. But then you do have to pull back at times, and everybody's good with that. But it's give and take, and it never, there's never a set formula.

"Every day is a new day, so ultimately it comes from a trust in the players. There is a very strong belief that there is a way we have to do things. But it's gray out there, man. It doesn't always happen the way you think it's going to happen, and if you don't empower the players to use their instincts and to trust them and to play with confidence and not think, 'I hope I'm hitting the right spot.' I don't want them thinking like that, right? None of our coaches want them thinking like that. Play ball, and react, and let's go make big plays. And when it doesn't work out, let's re-huddle and get ready for the next one."

In a word, he said it's about trust.

"This game is about players," Reich said twice. "You can't flinch. We talk about it all the time. We know we have the talent to do what we want to do this year. What does that exactly look like? I'm not sure yet. I just know we have the talent and we have the quarterback to do good things, and so we just got to work really hard."

With the Green & White, Reich is now coaching in some capacity with his sixth NFL team (he's made two stops in Indianapolis).

In 2013, he was the quarterback coach with the San Diego Chargers the year the Jets selected Geno Smith out of West Virginia in the NFL Draft. Reich said he always liked what he had seen of Smith.

"I remember him coming out, I had a high grade on him," Reich said. "I thought his throwing mechanics, I'm talking pure upper-body mechanics, they're pure. There's only a couple guys in the league that I would say are pure. Geno's one of them.

"And then here's the other thing. The other comment that I would make about Geno -- it just hit me -- is I don't know how old he is. He isn't past 35? It feels like he's 28. I'm telling you, it feels like physically, he is in his prime physically, his arm, the way he moves his feet in the pocket. He's physically in his prime so he takes great care of himself and that's going to help this team."

When Reich assessed the talent and potential on his offense, he made particular mention of Smith's veteran presence and focus, and second-year RT Armand Membou's youngish, but focused intensity.

"We talk about Geno's laser-like focus," he said. "Membou brings an intensity that everybody feeds off. We feed off of Geno's focus, and we feed off of Membo's intensity. Right? He's an intense human being, and I think that's a big part of our leadership up front. "

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from a Steamy Friday

See the Jets players on the field for Friday's training camp practice.

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Here are a few of Reich's quick hits:

O-Line: "It all starts up front with us and that O-line. You know those two tackles, Olu Fashanu and Membou. I mean, those guys are monster players. And then inside we're strong, right? With [C] Josh Myers and guards Joe Tippmann and Dylan Parham, so we feel really good about that front five. Those two tackles are beasts."

Tight Ends: "I'm super excited about it all. Jeremy Ruckert kind of being the leader, but the whole group is super talented, super versatile. Very confident in all. In our offense, tight ends have played a good role, and I see that being a big part of what we do."

WRs: "It's a strong group, led by G [Wilson]. Those receivers G, AD [Adonai Mitchell and Coop [rookie Omar Cooper Jr.], you know, making the big plays in the pass game."

RBs: "Breece Hall and Braelon Allenand the whole crew. Breece is a phenomenal player. Just getting a chance to see him now that we got pads on, it's different. Like he's different. Yeah, man, am I glad we got that done [Hall's earlier contract extension]. Super glad we got that done."

QB: "Geno's [Smith] a leader, a leader of the offense. Make no mistake about it, in every way, shape and form. And to me, what has become crystal clear to me in this early time in training camp ... the attribute that sticks out to me is his laser focus. This man is laser focused, like people don't understand."

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