Will McDonald IV Focused on Becoming a Complete Defender

While McDonald and Bailey practiced Thursday, Enagbare (ankle, day -to -day) and Ossai (hamstring, PUP list), were spectators. Enagbare is an edge setter who can rush with power while Ossai, who had 10 sacks with the Bengals in 2024-25, can line up at the rush spot, play the Sam ' 'backer role and drop into coverage. McDonald, one of eight players to have 5 multi-sack performances since the start of 2024, is working on becoming more of a finished product.

"Consistent practice, consistent reps, and us as coaches being honest with him on where he has to improve, and him having awareness of that, and then for us putting him in those positions where we know he that he can excel," Glenn said. "And we plan on doing that, because he's a damn good player and I think we all see that with that player. But every year's a new year, and every year's a year that you can improve. And with his ability, his size, his length, his speed off the edge, we want to utilize that as best we can. But we also want to make sure that he grows when it comes to those things that he's weak at, too."