2026 Jets Training Camp Awards

The Jets officially wrapped up training camp Wednesday with a team activity. After a walk-through Thursday and the Jets-Giants annual summer clash Friday night at MetLife Stadium, summer will officially be over. The Green & White will cut down the roster to 53 by Sunday evening and then assemble a practice squad before preparations for Week 1's contest against the Tennessee Titans shift into overdrive.
We're about to find out if summer progress translates into regular season wins, but there is excitement building at 1 Jets Drive. Our in-house reporters decided it would be fitting to hand out camp awards before transitioning to fall business.
Most Outstanding Player: QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith, a well-traveled veteran embarking on his second stint with the Jets, quickly digested offensive coordinator Frank Reich's system and commanded the unit with pinpoint precision. There were a couple of okay days, but Smith was excellent this summer. You can go back to that 11-of-11, 4 TD performance on Back Together Weekend or the great opening drive against the Steelers (7-of-7) that culminated on the TD pass to TE Jelani Woods. When the Jets finished up camp on Tuesday, Smith was nearly flawless again as he hit on 15 of 18 in team drills.
"He is dialed in – not only mentally as far as how smart he is and how much he understands football and the big scope of things," Reich said of Smith. "It's just his mindset, the way he comes to practice. He just comes to practice to get better. He just comes to practice every day to get better, and I just think the team feeds off of it. I think he's highly competitive, doesn't want to lose a rep. It's a good thing for our locker room and our guys. … He's certainly setting the tone."
Smith is deadly accurate, throws with anticipation and trusts his arm. He oozes confidence and calm, but he's a flamethrower looking for explosive plays. Smith is an attacker who will stretch the field and makes every skill position live. The Jets offense will be multi-dimensional this season.
Poised to Make a Jump: TE Mason Taylor
Back in March, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters he thought Mason Taylor was going to have a "hell of a year." If training camp was any indication, Glenn will prove to be prophetic. With a true offseason under his belt, Taylor dedicated himself to being more of a threat down field and being more dangerous with the ball in his hands.
"He identified just wanting to be better run-after-catch guy," said tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts. "He wants to be that guy – he wants to be on the grass all the time. He wants to be an efficient, active blocker and all those things. … I knew he had talent coming out of LSU and those things. You can see that growth, you can see his size, you can see his strength, you can see his maturity and how he approaches the game."
Taylor had one of the most productive seasons by a rookie TE in franchise history with 44 catches. He showcased his reliable hands throughout camp, but he also got chunk gains down the field and he popped in the red zone. Plus, Taylor has become a much better blocker.
"He's a guy, to me, who's that safety net, he's always in the right spot, he's got great hands, he runs great routes," Smith said. "We put a lot of work in the offseason – he was always willing to get out there. It was super hot, but he didn't mind it. South Florida kid, seemed to be that way. But he's a guy who I think is going to be a great player in this league for a long time"
Top Battle: Safety
While Jason Sanders claimed the placekicking battle this week, the safety competition rages on. Dane Belton had an eye-opening camp and was a ball magnet whether it be on defense or special teams. Veteran safety Andre Cisco came on strong late with an interception of Smith in practice followed by an interception of Steelers QB Will Howard in the second preseason contest.
"It's always good when you have those guys fighting it out, guys making play after play, because we have to make tough decisions," said head coach Aaron Glenn after the Jets' 17-0 shutout win in Pittsburgh. "As a coach, you want to be in that position. Even though it's hard to make those decisions, you want to be in that position because that lets you know the guys are playing well. It was a really good pick by Cisco. Dane made a hell of a play on special teams, and we know that's a strong point for him. We're going to let it play out and see what happens. But I'm just proud of those guys and how they're operating."
And Malachi Moore, a second-year player from Alabama, finished fourth on the team with 95 tackles last season, while his 23 run stops led all rookie safeties according to Next Gen Stats. In parts of two preseason games, Belton, who started last Friday night, has 3 defensive tackles and has been in on 4 special teams stops.
"Dane is as sharp as they come when it comes to safeties around this league," Cisco said. "I've been around guys that have that tenacity that he brings each and every day. So, it's been great to continue to push each other on and off the field. He's a great personality in the locker room too, so it's been a joy really."
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week fifth week of training camp.
X Factor: WR Adonai Mitchell
The chemistry is real between Smith and Adonai Mitchell. While some thought Mitchell was a throw-in in the deal last November that sent CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, the former second-round pick in 2024 could be just what the doctor ordered for Smith and star wideout Garrett Wilson. Mitchell has prototypical size (6-2, 205) and speed (4.35 40-yard dash) to play the X and he's got great burst and is a threat at every level. Mitchell can beat press coverage and will make corners retreat in a hurry. There is a ton of upside here and he can unlock a lot of things on an offense that is not void of weapons.
"Just learning the offense and really focusing on the details and the preparation," Mitchell said of his growth this summer. "I preach preparation a lot because that's ultimately what wins games is who's prepared, whether it's conditioning, whether it's taking notes, whether it's getting extra work in. I feel like that I have grown a lot in and I definitely look to continue growing in that."
He Is Who We Thought He Was: Edge David Bailey
It was one thing when RG Joe Tippmann called David Bailey a "pain in the ass" to play against. That's a teammate offering high praise to the former Texas Tech standout, but it took Bailey only a couple of reps in 1-on-1s against the Bucs to get under T Luke Goedeke's skin as a near donnybrook erupted at 1JD. Explosive, twitchy and sudden, Bailey is constantly working on his craft with emphasis on technique and his hands. He showed quality awareness against the run and physicality on the outside. Most pundits thought Bailey was the best pass rusher in the draft and there are no arguments here.
"He looks like a No. 2 pick," said LB Demario Davis. "He looks like everything that's been advertised or more about him. I think his instincts of not only rushing the quarterback but just getting to the football in general. The way that he plays the run with savviness, and I think he already has a lot of elements of a pro. He's mature for his age. I don't know if that has to do with how he was raised or his path and his journey, but he's been phenomenal to work with and alongside and I think he's going to help our football team exponentially and we need it. I'm excited to see how he plays this year and beyond."
Most Improved: CB Jordan Clark
In two preseason games, CB Jordan Clark has registered a team-leading 12 defensive tackles and 1 PD. Clark, who was elevated from the practice squad last season and had 7 tackles in six games, was more physical and disruptive in his second camp with the Green & White.
"Clark has taken full advantage of his opportunity," said analyst Leger Douzable, who was the Jets' color commentator in Pittsburgh. "He's a fierce competitor who has good instincts and has shown the versatility to play the slot and the safety position. I love his temperament."
Mr. Intensity: RT Armand Membou
After his exit interview, Glenn expected Armand Membouto come back "stone-faced and ready to go" this offseason. And that certainly was the case throughout the summer as Membou, one of only two rookie offensive tackles in the league last season with more than 1,000 snaps and a Pro Football Focus grade above 70.0., is a powerful man with great length and he aims to finish defenders on every snap.
"I think he's kind of taken that next step as far as he's bringing that intensity every day and that's the drills we're doing, the one-one-one periods, the team periods," said OL coach Steve Heiden. "It's kind of everything he's got that same kind of focus, intensity. You can tell he's kind of a man on a mission on what he wants to accomplish this year, so it's been great
Rapid Fire Awards: He's Batman: WR Garrett Wilson, Chess Piece: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Consummate Pro: LB Demario Davis, Most Improved, He's a Dawg: WR Isaiah Williams, That's a Big Dude: DT T'Vondre Sweat, That's a Confident Dude: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Quiet Warrior: LT Olu Fashanu, Rep Monster: LB Kiko Mauigoa, Renaissance Man: DT Jowon Briggs, He's Not Human: RB Braelon Allen.