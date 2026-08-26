Jets Veterans Andre Cisco and Dane Belton Locked in Competition at Safety

Cisco was Jacksonville's selection in Round 3 (No. 65 overall) out of Syracuse in the 2021 NFL Draft. Over his four seasons in Florida, Cisco played in 63 games (47 starts), had 8 INT (including a pick-6), 24 PD and made 229 tackles (180 solo). With the Green & White in 2025, he had 41 tackles in 2025, which was the second most on the team at the time of his injury, 1 TFL, and 1 FR.

He said he welcomes the competition in the Jets' strengthened defensive backfield.

"Finding a role within the team is more important than beating somebody out," Cisco said after the Jets wrapped up their training camp practices ahead of Friday night's preseason final against the Giants. "We're all on the same team. I want to solidify a role so I can contribute.

"There are roles within the team. So there are certain roles if you prove your value, they're going to find a way to get you on the field, and that's from top to bottom. To get on the field, you need to prove your value each and every day. You may be a starter now, and you're not proving your value, that's when things start to change."

It's all about belief and visualizing success, he said.