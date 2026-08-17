Jets RB Braelon Allen Looks Bigger, Stronger, Faster and More Explosive

"Well here's my philosophy when it comes to that and I know that most people think that once you lose a starter, there's a huge drop-off," he said. "I like to look at it as all our guys are starters and there shouldn't be a drop-off. So, anytime we lose a player, I expect the next guy to come in and operate just as good. I think that you have to have that mentality, I think the players have to have that mentality, and for the most part, everywhere I've been, the guys have thought like that because injuries happen in this league. Listen, you don't want anybody getting hurt again, alright, but the next player has to be ready to go."