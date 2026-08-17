TE Jeremy Ruckert: In Small Sample Size, Jets Showcased What They Want to Be

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert did not catch a pass in the Jets' preseason opener against Tampa Bay. He played 14 snaps on offense (8 on special teams), which isn't surprising since most of the team's veterans saw limited action in the 24-16 loss.

But his one highlight-worthy play came with a little more than 2 minutes left in the first quarter when Ruckert's block on the Bucs' outside linebacker Chris Braswell opened a gaping hole on the right side for RB Braelon Allen to blast through en route to a 31-yard TD run. The Allen dash to paydirt was the second-longest touchdown run by a Jet in the preseason since 2016.

"Yeah, obviously, super happy for him, but not a surprise for us," Ruckert said, speaking about Allen on Saturday morning. "We get to see everything he does behind closed doors, how much work he puts in, how much he takes care of his body. But yeah, I think it was good for the world to see his hard work paid off, and he's still building in the right direction, and he's going to be huge for us this year, and happy for him."

The game was Allen's first action since Week 4 last season at Miami when he sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Wisconsin native mostly stayed around the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center during the offseason dutifully rehabbing, making an impressive body even bigger and stronger.

For Ruckert, a Long Island native and lifelong Jets fan preparing for his fifth year in the NFL, the coming season presents a challenge and an opportunity. He's part of a formidable tight ends room that now includes a pair of high draft picks -- Kenyon Sadiq this year, Mason Taylor last year and highly regarded Jelani Woods. Offenses overseen by coordinator Frank Reich are known to feature the TEs in multiple formations, which should provide opportunities for all the men in the room.