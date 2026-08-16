Jets Returning Team MVP Isaiah Williams Delivering In Training Camp

Isaiah Williamsis making flashy plays at Jets training camp — and it's not just during special team periods.
In the Jets intrasquad scrimmage, QB Geno Smith fired a ball deep down field, Williams thought it would be an easy TD, but with S Minkah Fitzpatrick flying in, the catch was a lot more difficult.
"At that point, I'm in a dilemma: do I go and attack and go catch the football, or do I just let it drop?" Williams explained to newyorkjets.com. "I couldn't really tell if [Fitzpatrick] was going to be able to have an opportunity to catch it based on where he was at and it luckily happened that he barely tipped it. After that, just concentrate, making sure I keep my eyes on the ball and just catching the ball."
Williams is making his case to have a role in this Jets offense among WRs Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr.
"We're going to have to give him the ball some way," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "We have to figure out a way to make sure that he's involved because he's an explosive player."
Williams started with the Jets three days after their Week 1 battle against the Steelers in September and had a unique ride in 2025. It wasn't easy.
Two second-half return mistakes in Week 4 had Williams waived and eventually back on the practice squad for a few weeks, before his game shifted and season turned around.
"I literally watched this kid at death's door," wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said. "And just how he had the mental fortitude to just fight back….When you're down, you're not out. Just keep going, keep pushing."
See the Jets and Buccaneers players catching up before and after their joint practices at One Jets Drive.
Williams wasn't named the Team MVP by mistake.
With a punt return TD in Week 10 and 14, Williams became only the third player in franchise history to record multiple punt return TDs in a single season. He was one of 13 players in the league to record 20+ returns on both kickoffs and punts.
"I feel like you can't make that up, you know," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said on "The Official Jets Podcast." "That's the beautiful thing I think about our game is that so many different people come from so many different backgrounds, have different journeys and if you take the time to look at them individually, there's something so beautiful about each one of them."
During the offseason, Williams trained in Arizona with a speed coach among Olympians and he's much faster because of it.
"I feel faster with my speed, feel faster getting out of my cut," Williams said. "I just feel like it's showing every day at camp."
But more importantly, Williams brought a stronger mentality with him.
"I've grown a lot when it comes to my faith," Williams said. "I am who I am regardless of what goes on, regardless of if I go catch 10 passes today or catch none. If I drop a pass, my confidence is not shaking because I know who I am and I stand on that and I believe in that regardless of everything else that's going on."
Williams wants to be the one his teammates turn to when not everything goes well and he believes he can be a "vocal leader" on offense.
"If I was in a burning building, boop, boop, boop (dialing a phone), 'Hey I need you to come to get me.' He's on the way," Jefferson said. "I mean just to put it bluntly like that and he's a heartbeat on offense."
In practice, Glenn said he's a player that "demands respect," and there's no surprise about how he's performed up to this point in camp.
"I guess from the outside in, everybody looks at him as a special teams player but man, there's room for him in our offense and there's a number of things he can do for our offense," Glenn said. "He's a dude."
Regardless of his role, Williams wants to be trusted — "Whatever they need from me, I'm willing to do it," he said.
As for those splash plays, that's just his competitive side breaking through the surface.
"It's just Isaiah being Isaiah," Banjo said. "I think he's just a sign and a very great symbol of what an ultimate competitor looks like."