Jets Returning Team MVP Isaiah Williams Delivering In Training Camp

Isaiah Williamsis making flashy plays at Jets training camp — and it's not just during special team periods.

In the Jets intrasquad scrimmage, QB Geno Smith fired a ball deep down field, Williams thought it would be an easy TD, but with S Minkah Fitzpatrick flying in, the catch was a lot more difficult.

"At that point, I'm in a dilemma: do I go and attack and go catch the football, or do I just let it drop?" Williams explained to newyorkjets.com. "I couldn't really tell if [Fitzpatrick] was going to be able to have an opportunity to catch it based on where he was at and it luckily happened that he barely tipped it. After that, just concentrate, making sure I keep my eyes on the ball and just catching the ball."

Williams is making his case to have a role in this Jets offense among WRs Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr.

"We're going to have to give him the ball some way," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "We have to figure out a way to make sure that he's involved because he's an explosive player."

Williams started with the Jets three days after their Week 1 battle against the Steelers in September and had a unique ride in 2025. It wasn't easy.

Two second-half return mistakes in Week 4 had Williams waived and eventually back on the practice squad for a few weeks, before his game shifted and season turned around.