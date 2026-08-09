How Humor, Hard Work and Trust Unite Jets Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou

If Olu Fashanu is ever laughing, Armand Membou probably is, too.
"He's probably the funniest guy I know," Fashanu said. "Him and I's humor are the exact same and I feel like that's kind of how we got closer."
While they anchor opposite sides of the offensive line, they couldn't be more similar. They tend to be on the quieter side and don't give the longest answers to reporters. But, ask them about each other and the wide grin is hard to miss.
But those shared laughs weren't immediate.
"I remember when he first got drafted I sent him a text congratulating him … and him coming into the facility the next week after and he was just a robot, he didn't say anything," Fashanu recalled. "He just had this kind of dead stare at you and just wouldn't really say anything."
Their humor broke the ice and being offensive tackles kept them close — it would be hard not to.
"When it comes to all those O-linemen, they're very close. Just from my experience being in this league, that room is always the closet room in any room when it comes to the NFL," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "That's no surprise to me."
Over the offseason, Fashanu and Membou trained together in Dallas. They had similar offseason commitments to improve, with goals of wanting to become top tackles respected around the league. But it's not because they care about individual accolades; it's always about the team's success and showcasing the talent of their teammates.
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"I really just want to win games," Fashanu said. "I know with team success, eventually that leads to individual success, so I know if I'm playing at a high level, the O-line playing at a high level, if the offense is playing at a high level, we'll win games."
Glenn said Fashanu looks "just like how you want to draw [a left tackle up]." It's not uncommon for a lineman's weight to fluctuate, especially during camp but Fashanu put a lot of work in over the offseason to "getting bigger, faster, stronger."
"If you want to be the best, man, there's a price to pay," Glenn said. "There's a sacrifice that comes with being the best and what are you willing to sacrifice? Obviously, he and Membou are willing to sacrifice a lot for them to be where they're at right now."
The offensive line helped the Jets rushing attack average 3.9 yards per carry against a stacked box (eight-plus defenders), the fourth highest in the league last season, according to Next Gen Stats. Fashanu allowed only 2 or fewer in 10 games, and he was only one of 11 tackles to do so in 10 or more games. And Membou had one of the best rookie tackle performances in 2025, only allowing one or less pressure in nine games.
"I think that it's important that we're close and that we have a different relationship compared to the rest of the O-line, just because only him and I know how stressful it is being a tackle in the NFL on this team," Fashanu said, aware of the responsibility he shares with Membou "to be solid."
All it takes is Fashanu to look over and see Membou already staring at him waiting to share a laugh — most times they don't need to say anything at all — they understand each other and their roles just fine.