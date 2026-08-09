How Humor, Hard Work and Trust Unite Jets Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou

"I really just want to win games," Fashanu said. "I know with team success, eventually that leads to individual success, so I know if I'm playing at a high level, the O-line playing at a high level, if the offense is playing at a high level, we'll win games."

Glenn said Fashanu looks "just like how you want to draw [a left tackle up]." It's not uncommon for a lineman's weight to fluctuate, especially during camp but Fashanu put a lot of work in over the offseason to "getting bigger, faster, stronger."

"If you want to be the best, man, there's a price to pay," Glenn said. "There's a sacrifice that comes with being the best and what are you willing to sacrifice? Obviously, he and Membou are willing to sacrifice a lot for them to be where they're at right now."

The offensive line helped the Jets rushing attack average 3.9 yards per carry against a stacked box (eight-plus defenders), the fourth highest in the league last season, according to Next Gen Stats. Fashanu allowed only 2 or fewer in 10 games, and he was only one of 11 tackles to do so in 10 or more games. And Membou had one of the best rookie tackle performances in 2025, only allowing one or less pressure in nine games.

"I think that it's important that we're close and that we have a different relationship compared to the rest of the O-line, just because only him and I know how stressful it is being a tackle in the NFL on this team," Fashanu said, aware of the responsibility he shares with Membou "to be solid."