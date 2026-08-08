A Nick Saban Story and a Full-Circle Moment for Alabama's Malachi Moore and Minkah Fitzpatrick

As he prepares for the coming season, Moore is among a group of experienced safeties that includes Fitzpatrick, Dane Belton (signed in free agency from the Giants), Andre Cisco (who re-signed with the team) and a couple of others -- including rookie VJ Payne who HC Aaron Glenn will miss several weeks with an injury.

Moore, 24, said he's still pinching himself now that he's realized he is likely to be sharing the field with one of his favorite players.

"We never really had a real deep personal relationship," Moore said. "But ever since he got here, he's been great for me. Yeah, it's been great having a veteran guy like that. Knows a lot of football, been around the game a lot and you know we come from the same structure from college, so still had that same mindset, mentality, and like I said, it's just been great. Glad he's here."

He added: "Oh I was excited [when the Jets traded for Fitzpatrick, 29, in March]. I looked up to him in high school. I went to Bama, played, starred. Minka played and starred at Bama. So for me to play with somebody that I looked up to, really, really looked up to, it's a cool experience for sure. Just talking to him about how he sees the game, just constantly picking his brain about what you see here. Why'd you do this here? What [were] you thinking? Just constantly picking his brain and trying to soak up as much as I can."

For as well as he played last season as a rookie, Moore said he's committed to doing better.