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Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I've Always Been Aggressive in My Approach'

HC Aaron Glenn: ‘We’re Searching for Explosive Plays’

Aug 06, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Jets QB Geno Smith has been around way too long to solely view the game through the positive lenses of rose-colored glasses. That said, this year Smith has joined a growing number of professional athletes who are wearing red-tinted contact lenses to cut down on glare from the sun and sharpen their focus.

"It's something that we've been doing," Smith said after practice on Thursday, a morning that dawned in haze and  soaking humidity. "It's actually pretty cool. It blocks out the sunlight and keeps it out of your eyes."

Smith said he first came across the optical aide in 2013 when they were being worn by former Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes to help block blue light and UV rays

"As I got back here, I spoke to some eye specialists, and they suggested it," Smith said, referring to his return to the Green & White after eight seasons elsewhere. "We started doing it. We like it." He added: "The entire room is yellow, so it's a yellow tint to everything. But yeah, it's pretty cool. You guys [reporters] should try it."

Whatever Smith has been seeing through the red tint is about getting the Jets into the red zone, then the end zone, with heightened efficiency. A big part will be using Smith's experience and his live arm and deep-passing accuracy to carve up opposing defenses. The Jets' longest pass play last season was a 52-yard scoring toss from Tyrod Taylor to Adonai Mitchell while the offense finished with the fewest passing yards in the NFL.

"We're searching for explosive plays, but we're also going to celebrate the intermediate game, too," HC Aaron Glenn said. "But that's what he [Smith] does."

Glenn added: "Guys have confidence that when the routes are stretched down the field, that he's going to let it rip. And you know, for guys like Garrett Wilson, guys like Adonai Mitchell, guys like Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams, all those guys, they all feel like they have a chance that the ball's coming to them because he does a good job of spreading the ball around. Even our tight ends. I mean, everybody had their hands on the ball, even our backs. And when you have a quarterback that's going to dish the ball that way, man, you're always alert for the ball, and he does a really good job of that. So the leadership, number one, and you always got to be ready because the ball could be coming to you at any time."

Smith put together another strong practice session on Thursday, hitting on 7-of-11 passes with a pair of TD tosses in first two team periods -- one to Wilson (on a long crossing route), the other to Mitchell (in the back corner of the end zone.

"I think I've always been aggressive in my approach," Smith said. "Playing offense, you always want to dictate to the defense. You know how you play. We want to play on our terms instead of theirs, but you know there's a fine line to balance with that with being aggressive, with also taking care of the team and the football. And so I feel like I'm pretty sound in my decision making, and that's where it starts. And then ultimately, you just take what the defense gives you."

Training Camp Practice Gallery | Back to Work at 1JD Thursday

See the Jets players on the field for Thursday's training camp practice.

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The Jets' offense, under the direction of veteran coach Frank Reich, has the potential to fulfill Glenn's and Smith's goal of stretching the field. Mitchell brings breakaway speed to the WR position and hopes to team with Wilson. Veteran Tim Patrick, at 6-5, is a big target while rookie Cooper is still finding his feet. The tight ends room is stacked with rookie Kenyon Sadiq (still rehabbing after an offseason hernia operation), second-man Mason Taylor, young vet Jeremy Ruckert and an emerging Jelani Woods (who Smith singled out for praise on Thursday). RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen give the Jets a pair of good-hands guys out of the backfield.

"I feel like he's one of those veteran quarterbacks that are super intelligent presnap," said Dane Belton, a safety who signed in free agency. "I played against him a few times, but really seeing it day in and day out, from OTAs and camp, really just understanding what the defense is giving you, even when you're trying to disguise. He's very intelligent and can see that. He's able to throw the ball wherever he wants. We have really talented receivers, backs, tight ends. So, you know, we have a great core that he can really get to the ball, and he's been able to do that. So, I'm really excited."

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