Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I've Always Been Aggressive in My Approach'

Glenn added: "Guys have confidence that when the routes are stretched down the field, that he's going to let it rip. And you know, for guys like Garrett Wilson, guys like Adonai Mitchell, guys like Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams, all those guys, they all feel like they have a chance that the ball's coming to them because he does a good job of spreading the ball around. Even our tight ends. I mean, everybody had their hands on the ball, even our backs. And when you have a quarterback that's going to dish the ball that way, man, you're always alert for the ball, and he does a really good job of that. So the leadership, number one, and you always got to be ready because the ball could be coming to you at any time."