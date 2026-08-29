Jets TE Mason Taylor: 'We Have So Much Talent in That Room'

HC Aaron Glenn and Reich have spoken at length about the myriad options open to them with the quartet of talented and versatile tight ends. There have been hints of using two or three (more?) TEs on the same play.

"We don't have 11 starters on offense, we got like 15," Reich said, speaking generally about his skill-position players. "That's the way I look at it, or however many it is. It's not 11, I promise you. I know that's all they let on the field at one time, but us as a coaching staff, we got more than 11 starters, and so we're going to play them all, and want to play them all, and mix it up. That just just brings good energy. Everybody's in it."

In his 13 games last season, Taylor, with Garrett Wilson out injured, led the team in receptions (44) and targets (65) for 389 yards (8.4 per catch) and a single TD, caught on an option pass from RB Breece Hall against the Bengals. Taylor's season came to an end when he sustained a neck injury in Week 14, missing the final four games of the season.

Last Friday night at Pittsburgh, Taylor was in the thick of the Jets' opening drive when Smith completed all 7 of his pass attempts and led the Green & White on a tidy 10-play scoring drive to open the game. On the drive, Taylor and Smith collaborated on a 10-yard completion on a third-and-9 play to keep the drive alive. Four plays later Woods caught a pass and rumbled into the end zone.