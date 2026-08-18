Jets DL T'Vondre Sweat 'Ready to Go' Following Injury

The Jets' hulking defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was a practice participant on Tuesday for the second time in training camp and his short-and-sweet comments in his first session with the news media had to be music to the ears of HC Aaron Glenn.

"It feels amazing, man, feels amazing," Sweat said. "Just not being out there with the guys, man. You know, that's just not a good feeling because I'm not out there with my brothers. But I'm back out there now, and I'm feeling good. I'm ready to go."

The Jets have been waiting for the player who fits every label that's been attached to him: "Large human," "a big guy," "a massive man." At 6-4, 366, they all fit. Acquired from Tennessee on March 12 in exchange for Jermaine Johnson, Sweat has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action. He was activated from the non-football injury list on Saturday. One of his former teammates at Texas, edge Joseph Ossai, also returned to practice after coming off the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.