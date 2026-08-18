Jets DL T'Vondre Sweat 'Ready to Go' Following Injury

The Jets' hulking defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was a practice participant on Tuesday for the second time in training camp and his short-and-sweet comments in his first session with the news media had to be music to the ears of HC Aaron Glenn.
"It feels amazing, man, feels amazing," Sweat said. "Just not being out there with the guys, man. You know, that's just not a good feeling because I'm not out there with my brothers. But I'm back out there now, and I'm feeling good. I'm ready to go."
The Jets have been waiting for the player who fits every label that's been attached to him: "Large human," "a big guy," "a massive man." At 6-4, 366, they all fit. Acquired from Tennessee on March 12 in exchange for Jermaine Johnson, Sweat has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action. He was activated from the non-football injury list on Saturday. One of his former teammates at Texas, edge Joseph Ossai, also returned to practice after coming off the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
"To see all the boys flying around, it's exciting," Ossai, who signed in free agency, said. "I played with Sweat at Texas. Big boy. Love him. Love him to death."
At this point in camp, ahead of Friday night's second preseason game, at Pittsburgh, the Jets have a mix of veteran and young players, big and not as big and versatile in the middle of the defense. Harrison Phillips (6-3, 307), Jowon Briggs (6-1, 313), Payton Page (6-4, 300) and Mazi Smith (6-3, 337), are the four returning DTs from last season. They are joined by Sweat, David Onyemata (6-3, 300; also signed in free agency), and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. (6-5, 315), selected in the Round 4 (No. 103 overall) of April's NFL draft plus Jack Heflin (6-3, 304) and Junior Tafuna (6-3, 305).
"I think you guys saw Sweat back on the field today," Glenn said on Monday when Sweat, who is preparing for his third NFL season, showed his power and potential in 11-on-11 drills. "Ossai was back, so it was good to have those guys on the pitch count."
The thing was, Sweat, 25, wasn't much interested in the count as Glenn said he wanted to stay on the field.
"I know there were a couple of times that he didn't want to come out," Glenn said. "But that's just the guy. He's a competitor."
See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's practice ahead of the Green & White's second preseason game against the Steelers Friday.
Glenn added: "Listen, he has the ability to take up two gaps for the most part. And when you're able to do that as a big man, that allows the linebackers to get a chance to run. And also, he's going to take up two blockers, which means they're missing a blocker when you're on someone.
"That's the reason why he's here. And again, I don't want to sit here and just look at him as this big run stopper, because he has the ability to push the pocket in the passing game also, and I think he's shown that over his career. I want to utilize that player and take advantage of everything that he has and that's the plan with him."
The Jets open against Sweat's former team on Sept. 13.
Asked if he had the Week 1 game circled, Sweat said: "No man, I'm focused on Pittsburgh right now." The Jets visit the Steelers Friday for their second of three preseason games.