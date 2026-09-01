Why Does Adonai Mitchell 'Preach Preparation'? He Wants to Win on Sundays

It's hard for Mitchell not to think about the potential of what he can do paired with Garrett Wilson. The 2026 preseason has been the first time they've gotten to share the field together.

"I think we can be explosive, just the whole offense though," Mitchell said. "I think we have talent all around the board and it's all about us and how we execute, that'll determine how we work."

QB Geno Smith has only had 8 plays with Mitchell in the preseason game at Pittsburgh, but there was a glimpse of what that explosiveness could look like. On first down from the Steelers' 41-yard line, Mitchell and Wilson lined up on opposite sides and ran routes down field. At the time of the catch, Mitchell, who peeled left toward the sideline, gained 8 yards of separation from his defender for the 21-yard pick up.

"Coach talks about when you have an explosive [play] on the drive, it usually leads to points, the percentage of scoring points goes up," Smith said. "It's always something positive when you score points, but again me, how my mind works, I'm looking at the things that we can work on to get better."

Well, that's pretty similar to how Mitchell thinks, too.