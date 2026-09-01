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Why Does Adonai Mitchell 'Preach Preparation'? He Wants to Win on Sundays

OC Frank Reich: ‘That’s the Fuel We Want to Fire Up Our Engine’

Sep 01, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Improving doesn't just happen on the field — there's a reason why Adonai Mitchell "preaches preparation."

"That's ultimately what wins games is who's prepared," the wide receiver said Tuesday. "Whether it's conditioning, whether it's taking notes, whether it's getting extra work in."

This offseason was a pivotal one for Mitchell who said he's grown the most in how he learns the game. OC Frank Reich said he's "highly confident, but willing to learn," which is even more important.

"That's the it factor, when you have extreme confidence, but also have humility to balance it off, so you keep getting better," Reich said. "That's the fuel we want to fire up our engine, is just a constant quest to get better and he's got that."

Hard work off the field isn't new to Mitchell. Playing time wasn't always guaranteed prior to his being traded to the Jets midway through the 2025 season. In 2024 with the Colts, he only had 23 receptions for 312 yards. He nearly matched that in half a season with the Green & White with 301 yards in 8 games.

"I just really look back at the work that's been put in up to this point, knowing that nothing was given to me and especially with the game being taken away from me," Mitchell said about stepping into the WR2 role. "I just don't take anything for granted and I just try to play every play like it's my last."

It's hard for Mitchell not to think about the potential of what he can do paired with Garrett Wilson. The 2026 preseason has been the first time they've gotten to share the field together.

"I think we can be explosive, just the whole offense though," Mitchell said. "I think we have talent all around the board and it's all about us and how we execute, that'll determine how we work."

QB Geno Smith has only had 8 plays with Mitchell in the preseason game at Pittsburgh, but there was a glimpse of what that explosiveness could look like. On first down from the Steelers' 41-yard line, Mitchell and Wilson lined up on opposite sides and ran routes down field. At the time of the catch, Mitchell, who peeled left toward the sideline, gained 8 yards of separation from his defender for the 21-yard pick up.

"Coach talks about when you have an explosive [play] on the drive, it usually leads to points, the percentage of scoring points goes up," Smith said. "It's always something positive when you score points, but again me, how my mind works, I'm looking at the things that we can work on to get better."

Well, that's pretty similar to how Mitchell thinks, too.

"I really try to just take it day-by-day, because everything you see on Sunday comes from the days of preparation," Mitchell said. "I'm really focused on just preparing the best way that I can, so that when I go out there for game days, nothing surprises me."

Through the Lens | Best of Training Camp Week 5

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week fifth week of training camp.

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