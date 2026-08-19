Jets Dane Belton in the Thick of Competition at Safety

Whether he plays off-ball linebacker, in the box or as a cover safety, veteran Dane Belton's toolbox -- playing defense or as an integral special teams player -- has a huge upside as the Jets prepare for their final two preseason games and the coming 2026 NFL regular season.
"He knows what to do, and he knows how to do it," HC Aaron Glenn said. "He's a ball magnet, and he's damn good on special teams, so there's a real value to that player."
Signed in free agency after four strong seasons with the local rival that wears blue jerseys in the team's shared home of MetLife Stadium, Belton (6-1, 205) had the second-most tackles (120) for the Giants last season while taking a career-high 705 snaps (63%) playing safety and an additional 306 (70%) as a demon on special teams. Against his hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Belton took 20 snaps (32%) on defense and an additional 13 (46%) on special teams.
"He's somebody who really just leads by example in regards to just doing everything right, time in and time out," Jets ST coordinator Chris Banjo said earlier in training camp. "You feel his presence out there, you feel his command out there naturally. So it's really good to see what he's able to put on tape, and how he's able to kind of bring guys along with him as well, with just the standard that he holds himself to. You see a real competitive guy, right? A guy that doesn't really like to take no for an answer, and it shows on the tape. So really excited to have him. I think he's been a great addition for us so far."
At this point in training camp, it's nearly impossible to pigeonhole Belton. He is in the mix to join another veteran safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, in the starting defensive backfield. The competition is keen among Belton, Andre Cisco (re-signed after an injury-plagued 2024 season) and second-year man Malachi Moore. So far, Belton has brought the aggression he's consistently shown on specials to his play on defense, being that "ball magnet" Glenn talked about by breaking up passes (including a potential grab by WR Garrett Wilson in practice on Wednesday) to snagging an elusive interception.
"I mean, he's a top receiver in the league, so anytime you can get any kind of rep against him, it's sharpening your game for sure," Belton said, speaking about WR1 after practice Wednesday. "And just being able to make plays, that's what we want to do as a defense, as an individual. It's being able to have guys like that in practice [where] every rep you're going against is making you better is all you can ask for."
He added: "That's the focus of our defense. You know we want to get our hands on the football. We want to get turnovers. You know AG comes in and talks to the defense about the turnover margin and the percentages that has to win games, and it's a huge tipping point. So you know for us that is our focus.
See the Jets players on the field during Wednesday's practice ahead of the Green & White's second preseason game against the Steelers Friday.
"We're trying to focus on getting our hands on the football, even if you know everyone just thinks about interceptions. But anytime you're tackling punching at the football, raking a second guy in, things like that it's definitely a focus of ours."
The Tampa native, born on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day in 2000, was selected in Round 4 (No. 114 overall) by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft after he played three seasons at Iowa. He broke his collarbone in his first NFL training camp, but bounced back to appear in 15 games his rookie season, and all 17 in each of the following three years.
Belton said that a part of him making the move within North Jersey to the Jets is his knowledge of, and respect for Glenn.
"Coming into it, I knew what kind of coach he was," Belton said. "Very passionate, very gritty. Talking to guys that I knew who played under him as a coach and just understanding how he is and the things he expects, coming in, that's only been magnified. That's what I got from other players, and that's what I'm seeing now. I love it. That's the type of coach I want — someone who's passionate about it. He's in the defensive room, obviously, and personifying what he wants to see in this defense and how he wants to go about it."