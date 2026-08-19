Jets Dane Belton in the Thick of Competition at Safety

Signed in free agency after four strong seasons with the local rival that wears blue jerseys in the team's shared home of MetLife Stadium, Belton (6-1, 205) had the second-most tackles (120) for the Giants last season while taking a career-high 705 snaps (63%) playing safety and an additional 306 (70%) as a demon on special teams. Against his hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Belton took 20 snaps (32%) on defense and an additional 13 (46%) on special teams.

"He's somebody who really just leads by example in regards to just doing everything right, time in and time out," Jets ST coordinator Chris Banjo said earlier in training camp. "You feel his presence out there, you feel his command out there naturally. So it's really good to see what he's able to put on tape, and how he's able to kind of bring guys along with him as well, with just the standard that he holds himself to. You see a real competitive guy, right? A guy that doesn't really like to take no for an answer, and it shows on the tape. So really excited to have him. I think he's been a great addition for us so far."