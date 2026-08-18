Jets QB Geno Smith's Status vs. Steelers: 'I'll Leave it Up to Coach'

"I would say my leadership style is whatever works," Smith said on Tuesday. "I've learned over time that you have to reach guys, each guy at a different level, and so it's getting to know your teammates. It's building a bond not only on the field but off the field. And I like to lead by example. So I try and be the hardest working guy out there and show guys the way rather than tell them. But I do believe that some guys, you have to light a fire under them. Some guys, you have to, you know, talk to them a little more gently. And so, just knowing the guys and understanding how to get across to them is very important."