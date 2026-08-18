Jets QB Geno Smith's Status vs. Steelers: 'I'll Leave it Up to Coach'

After 12 seasons in the NFL playing for 5 teams, Jets QB Geno Smith has a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn't from stops with the Jets (first in 2013), the Giants, the Chargers, the Seahawks, the Raiders and the Jets once again in the coming season.
He returned to Florham Park this year as the veteran field general surrounded by a cohort of several young and promising players.
"I would say my leadership style is whatever works," Smith said on Tuesday. "I've learned over time that you have to reach guys, each guy at a different level, and so it's getting to know your teammates. It's building a bond not only on the field but off the field. And I like to lead by example. So I try and be the hardest working guy out there and show guys the way rather than tell them. But I do believe that some guys, you have to light a fire under them. Some guys, you have to, you know, talk to them a little more gently. And so, just knowing the guys and understanding how to get across to them is very important."
Smith, who sustained a sore ankle in a joint practice against Tampa Bay last week, was back at practice and was asked about his status for Friday's night game at Pittsburgh, and the final preseason game, vs. the Giants on Aug. 28.
"I leave it up to Coach, but you know, my job is to get ready and help this team ready to play," he said. "You know Week 1, but whenever I get a chance to play I look forward to it. But I also leave that up to Coach."
"Coach" was equally opaque.
"So if it's playing in this game because he feels up to it and he's ready to go and he wants to be with the other guys. Let's go," HC Aaron Glenn said on Tuesday. "If it's not playing because we want to continue to be cautious in that situation, we'll do that. But it's all about how he feels and then exactly how do we see this moving forward?"
Whether or not, Smith offered some positive evaluations of a pair of rookies on offense -- QB Cade Klubnik and WR Omar Cooper Jr..
"My job is definitely to help all the guys and to help my teammates get better, and I feel like Cade has done a tremendous job since Day 1 at picking up the offense, at going out there and executing, and learning with every rep," Smith said. "We talk a lot in meetings, we talk a lot on the field, and when he asks for my insight, I'm always willing to share it. He's done a great job, and he asks all the right questions. And I think as a quarterback, you have to learn through experience. And I think that's something that he's gaining right now."
Klubnik, a Round 4 selection in April's draft, had a strong performance in his brief stint in the first quarter against Tampa Bay last Friday. He hit on 5-of-7 passes and showed good poise running the offense with the first team after finding out he'd be the starter the day before the game.
Smith said he's also liked what he's seen so far from Cooper, one of the team's three first-round picks in April.
"You know, immediately after the first preseason game, he came up to me. He was like: 'Hey, what'd you think about this? What you think about that?' " Smith said. "I let him know, man, you look good out there. You look calm. He caught the ball on one of those daggers, and he turned up and got some extra yards [the play went for 26 yards]. So I thought that was really good, and you can see that he's played a lot of football, and that again, it's still another level up, but it doesn't look like it's too big for him."
Against the Bucs, Cooper had a couple of receptions for 31 yards.