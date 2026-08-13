3 Standout Players From Joint Practices Between Jets and Buccaneers

The Jets shared the fields at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two joint practices before Friday's preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium, and there were a few players who specifically stood out.

RT Armand Membou

Armand Membou brings a unique energy to the field and his relentlessness was in the middle of a few scuffles during the week.

While he can be a funny guy, RB Breece Hall said Membou flips a switch once he steps on the field.

"He's like 'Alright, you do anything too much, I'm going to let you know about it," Hall said. "When it gets in that mode, he's definitely in that mode and you can tell."

It was a fun battle to watch between Membou and Tampa's outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. They each had ups and downs against each other over the two days of joint practices. For the limited snaps the starters are expected to receive on Friday, that'll be a fun matchup to watch.