3 Standout Players From Joint Practices Between Jets and Buccaneers

The Jets shared the fields at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two joint practices before Friday's preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium, and there were a few players who specifically stood out.
RT Armand Membou
Armand Membou brings a unique energy to the field and his relentlessness was in the middle of a few scuffles during the week.
While he can be a funny guy, RB Breece Hall said Membou flips a switch once he steps on the field.
"He's like 'Alright, you do anything too much, I'm going to let you know about it," Hall said. "When it gets in that mode, he's definitely in that mode and you can tell."
It was a fun battle to watch between Membou and Tampa's outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. They each had ups and downs against each other over the two days of joint practices. For the limited snaps the starters are expected to receive on Friday, that'll be a fun matchup to watch.
Overall, Membou's intensity is what makes him stand out. He's a strong tackle heading into his second NFL season, and it seems his competitive edge doesn't need much sharpening ahead of Week 1.
TE Mason Taylor
The tight end position will be heavily counted on in Frank Reich's offensive scheme, and second-year Mason Taylor has already shown his playmaking ability in camp.
On Wednesday, Taylor caught a couple of TDs from QB Geno Smith in red zone 7-on-7 drills and has been one of his top targets this summer.
"He's one of the guys that I felt like, I see him breaking out this year," Glenn said. "He's practicing his [expletive] off, just like those other tight ends."
He has a pass catching ability that makes him a dynamic threat to defenses. The Jets' tight end room has versatile pieces, and Taylor is a big reason why.
"I just need to keep my head down and stay humble and hungry and continue to show these coaches what I'm made of every single day," Taylor said earlier in training camp.
CB Azareye'h Thomas
Azareye'h Thomas is a physical corner which is why head coach Aaron Glenn wanted to wait until the pads came on before evaluating his progress.
Since then, however, Thomas has shown his ability to be disrupted in the secondary and he didn't make it easy for the Buccaneers this week. He defended several passes in both 7-on-7 drills and team periods.
He notably prevented QB Baker Mayfield from connecting with TE Cade Otton in the back of the end zone on Wednesday. Thomas plays tight coverage, so even if a catch is made, the receiver typically won't get much further.
"I know I had surgery and everything, but that ain't stopping me," Thomas said, who ended his rookie season on IR. "I feel like my shoulder is actually stronger than what it has ever been."
That's a good sign for the Jets who can benefit from his playmaking in the secondary.
"I've been happy with what he's done at practice so far," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "I think he's done a nice job in one-on-one's and all those types of things