What Do CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., rookie D'Angelo Ponds and QB Geno Smith Have in Common?

Do all roads lead back to Miami? Well, for CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., QB Geno Smith and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds, they certainly do — the Jets with roots in southern Florida have a special bond.

Brownlee grew up watching Smith when he played at West Virginia and he's known Ponds before he was selected by the Green & White in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"He's kind of like a big brother to me. I always looked up to him," Brownlee said about Smith. "[We] grew up in the same area. If you know, it's very small down there when it comes to everybody knowing each other … My uncle is his close friend and things like that."

So the praise Smith has received at the start of training camp isn't surprising to Brownlee — he expects it.

"Everyday he goes out there with grit and as you know we're from Miami, so we are ballers," Brownlee said. "We are going to keep working each other, keep improving. We're going to keep giving him different looks out there [on defense] and more than anything we're going to keep getting each other better day-by-day, just stacking the days."