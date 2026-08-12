 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Features

Presented by

Geno Smith Is Ready for Jets' Friday Opener and to 'Just Feel the Game Again'

QB Is Set to Start for Green & White After 'Really Good, Competitive 2 Days" of Practices vs. Bucs

Aug 12, 2026 at 04:55 PM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Geno 1

The Jets had a pair of spirited, sometimes uber physical practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their Florham Park training facility. And Geno Smith liked a lot of what he saw.

"Shoot, I thought we had a really good, competitive two days," the Jets quarterback said after Wednesday's second practice against Tampa Bay. "I thought there were a lot of great plays out there that were made, and I think there were also some plays we can learn from."

The learning curve should be trending upward soon, because with no practice Thursday, the next stop is the Jets' first preseason game, at home against the Bucs on Friday night. And Smith can't wait, offering up a word picture reminiscent of an accompaniment to John Facenda on an old NFL Films Music disc.

"Just to get out there and just play ball," he said of the thrill of the opportunity ahead. "Feel the real live game atmosphere, being in the huddle with my guys, having the clock run down, being in front of the fans back in MetLife. Just all the things of real football. Not two-hand touch or thud, but just to feel the game again."

Head coach Aaron Glenn left no question that Smith and the Jets' first units would see action in the summer opener: "Everybody's playing," he declared Tuesday.

Why after not seeing starters logging many if any preseason snaps the previous four seasons is this year different? Because AG says that's the way he wants it to be.

"You have two new systems that are going in and I think it's important for our guys to play," Glenn said. "Now there's science behind this also, as far as having joint practices and trying to get the guys, at least throughout the preseason, 25 to 30 reps, and I'm talking about all three games. I don't know how I'll divvy that up."

Joint Practice Gallery | Jets & Buccaneers Matchup for Second Time Wednesday

See the Jets players on the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gallery 1
1 / 113
E_AW16415
2 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW16931
3 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17391
4 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW16489
5 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17400
6 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17425
7 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_DG42705
8 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_AW17088
9 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17089
10 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17090
11 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17091
12 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17097
13 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17170
14 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17178
15 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW16505
16 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17230
17 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17197
18 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17190
19 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17393
20 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_AW17424
21 / 113
Alex Weiss
E_DG42671
22 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_DG42731
23 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_DG42743
24 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_DG42765
25 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_DG42774
26 / 113
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
_AW16358
27 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16413
28 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16481
29 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16628
30 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16638
31 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16726
32 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16800
33 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16811
34 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16812
35 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16835
36 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16881
37 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16966
38 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17014
39 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17016
40 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17215
41 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17230
42 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17341
43 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17388
44 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17393
45 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17425
46 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17447
47 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17476
48 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17488
49 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17502
50 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17529
51 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17532
52 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17550
53 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17576
54 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17621
55 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17634
56 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17652
57 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17730
58 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17732
59 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17736
60 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17770
61 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17798
62 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17848
63 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17876
64 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17921
65 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17964
66 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21139
67 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21322
68 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21323
69 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21340
70 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21391
71 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21423
72 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21509
73 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21632
74 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21658
75 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21669
76 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21727
77 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21781
78 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21784
79 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21818
80 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21872
81 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21898
82 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37462
83 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37860
84 / 113
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12160
85 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12278
86 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12314
87 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12319
88 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12398
89 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12409
90 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12436
91 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12466
92 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12489_1
93 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12595
94 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12656
95 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12690
96 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12851
97 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG12961
98 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42743
99 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42774
100 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54172
101 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54203
102 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54228
103 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54273
104 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54275
105 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54397
106 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54410
107 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54487
108 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54501
109 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54727
110 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54779
111 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54993
112 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55077
113 / 113
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Geno is game to go. We doubt that has much to do with his first game of any kind as a pro, in his first tenure as a Jet. That came Aug. 9, 2013, his rookie season, at Detroit (long before Glenn got to the Lions as their DC in 2021). That first night, Smith got 14 plays in relief of Mark Sanchez and completed 6 of his first 7 pro passes for 47 yards. Not bad.

However, his first three drives resulted in punts and he left his fourth early with an injury that cost him his next preseason appearance before he was off and flying in that often remarkably promising first regular season in green and white.

Since then, Smith has ridden the NFL roller-coaster, leaving the Jets ultimately, after a few other stops, for the Seahawks, where he put together his three strongest pro seasons as the Seahawks starter.

Then came Las Vegas in '25 and now the Jets once more. Smith, like all Jets QBs from, oh, Chad Pennington forward, know "it's a process." and part of the process is refining his game with his new teammates wearing those familiar practice uniforms. WR Garrett Wilson explained what the two sometimes chat about once the ones are out and the twos are in, such late in Wednesday's practice.

"We're just trying to clean up things that we might've missed throughout practice," Wilson said. "We're still early in this thing. We feel we're in a good spot, but there' always something to be cleaned up.

"Geno's just super cerebral, so it does a lot for me knowing what he's thinking. It can help me speed up my route or slow it down, whatever it may be. But at the end of the day, my job is to be there for the quarterback and make plays when they come my way."

Smith's task is to do the same for his skill players, the offense and the team. But first things first. He turned philosophical in discussing this game that has brought him back to North Jersey to hone his skills with Wilson and others for the start of a new Jets season.

"I think whenever you go to practice, football in general, there's going to be ups and downs — that's just kind of how the game goes," he said. "There are ebbs and flows, and the main thing is you've got to be steady throughout. Good things happen or not-so-good things happen, but you've got to stay calm."

That's what he and the Jets did against Tampa this week, with Smith saying he and the offense started slow but finished strong Tuesday, then started faster and made plays all practice long Wednesday. As for Friday night:

"I think overall we've just got to keep getting better and just stay focused."

Related Content

news

Demario Davis Believes David Bailey Is Ahead of the Curve

Compliments Rookie Edge Following Buccaneers Joint Practice

news

Breece Hall Wants a Taste of Game Action Against the Buccaneers

Bell Cow Back Says Tampa Bay Defense Is 'Very Stout'

news

What Do CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., rookie D'Angelo Ponds and QB Geno Smith Have in Common?

Roots in Miami Bond the Jets Trio

news

Jelani Woods on Jets' TE Room: 'Everybody Can Do Everything'

OC Frank Reich: 'He's Smart. Like Wicked Smart'

news

Notebook | TE Mason Taylor Grabs Opportunity to Flash on the Field

LB Jamien Sherwood Embraces Mentor Demario Davis

news

How Humor, Hard Work and Trust Unite Jets Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou

'We Have a Different Relationship Compared to the Rest of the O-Line'

news

A Nick Saban Story and a Full-Circle Moment for Alabama's Malachi Moore and Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jets Second-Year Safety On Fitzpatrick: I Looked Up to Him In High School

news

Jets OC Frank Reich: We Feed Off Geno's Focus and Membou's Intensity

'We Have the Talent and the Quarterback to do Good Things'

news

New LG Dylan Parham: O-Line Teammates Have Been 'Very Welcoming'

Fitting In Between Josh Myers and Olu Fashanu; Says Geno Smith Playing with Confidence

news

Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I've Always Been Aggressive in My Approach'

HC Aaron Glenn: 'We're Searching for Explosive Plays'

news

Will McDonald IV Focused on Becoming a Complete Defender

Fourth-Year Edge: 'There is Room for Improvement in My Run Game"

Advertising