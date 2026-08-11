Breece Hall Wants a Taste of Game Action Against the Buccaneers

Following Tuesday's Jets-Buccaneers joint practice, HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that "everyone" is playing Friday night when the teams open the preseason at MetLife Stadium. RB Breece Hall is looking forward to game contact with the regular season not too far off in the horizon.

"Really just actually getting tackled for once," Hall said. "Even today, like me and [Buccaneers S] Antoine Winfield had a really good thud in the hole today and I haven't really been hit too much like that. So, it was good to get that feel. But yeah, just to get a few carries in whether it's five plays, six plays, and get some tackles to the ground, maybe get some blitz pressure and pick up another guy blitzing that's trying to run through me and get a sack and everything like that. So, I think it's definitely good to get a little feel of it, a little taste of it, and get out of there for sure."

With the Buccaneers in Florham Park for two joint practices, Hall and the NYJ offensive line stand to benefit from facing a Tampa Bay defense that finished No. 5 against the run last season (99.1 per/g). While veteran DT Vita Vea is continuing to "hold-in," Tampa Bay's front still includes Calijah Kancey and A'Shawn Robinson and veteran ILB Alex Anzalone and rookie ' linebacker Josiah Trotter.