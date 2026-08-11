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Breece Hall Wants a Taste of Game Action Against the Buccaneers

Bell Cow Back Says Tampa Bay Defense Is ‘Very Stout’

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:50 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Following Tuesday's Jets-Buccaneers joint practice, HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that "everyone" is playing Friday night when the teams open the preseason at MetLife Stadium. RB Breece Hall is looking forward to game contact with the regular season not too far off in the horizon.

"Really just actually getting tackled for once," Hall said. "Even today, like me and [Buccaneers S] Antoine Winfield had a really good thud in the hole today and I haven't really been hit too much like that. So, it was good to get that feel. But yeah, just to get a few carries in whether it's five plays, six plays, and get some tackles to the ground, maybe get some blitz pressure and pick up another guy blitzing that's trying to run through me and get a sack and everything like that. So, I think it's definitely good to get a little feel of it, a little taste of it, and get out of there for sure."

With the Buccaneers in Florham Park for two joint practices, Hall and the NYJ offensive line stand to benefit from facing a Tampa Bay defense that finished No. 5 against the run last season (99.1 per/g). While veteran DT Vita Vea is continuing to "hold-in," Tampa Bay's front still includes Calijah Kancey and A'Shawn Robinson and veteran ILB Alex Anzalone and rookie ' linebacker Josiah Trotter.

"It's good and to get some experience with them running like more of a five-down defense and it's a little harder to run the ball, so you got to work combos and your one-on-one blocks a little more," Hall said. "So, I feel like that was good because they beat us up a little today and that's what they do. Their defense is very stout. They're one of the best run-stopping defenses in the league the last few years. So, I think it was good for our O-line to go at it with them and get beat up and beat up on them a little bit. So, I feel like, overall for the offense, I feel like we got better today and we got some mistakes to correct which is only going to make us better."

After signing an extension in the offseason, Hall is pleased with the Jets' offensive group, which will be led by veteran QB Geno Smith.

"He's an OG, proven vet, very much like he's chill, laid back, likes to talk, communicate, but he's very much like, OK when it's time to go, it's time to work," Hall said. "Let's lock in and everything. But it's been cool just to talk to him, get some insight from him about all the things he's gone through while he's been in the NFL, the good, bad, and the ugly. And he always tells me like he uplifts me all the time and telling me like, 'Breece, you can do whatever you want in this league.' And like I've said this before, I finally feel like we have the team and the pieces around us for me and Garrett to really flourish and do what I know we both can do."

Hall and the starters are expected to play an aggregate 25-to-30 plays in the preseason. Prior to getting his first carry Friday, Hall wants the Jets' run offense to lean on the Bucs' front a bit more Wednesday in joint practice No. 2.

"Just being physical," he said. "Come out, be uber-physical, and let them know what type of day it's going to be. I feel like when you come out, I feel like every great team has a good run game. So when you come out and you're able to run the ball effectively and really let your O-linemen lay on the defense and get [them] tired - that's how you know it's going to be a good day."

Joint Practice Gallery | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Visit 1 Jets Drive Tuesday

See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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