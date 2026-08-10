Jelani Woods on Jets' TE Room: 'Everybody Can Do Everything'

The Jets' tight ends room is a crowded place these days.

Seats are occupied by one of this year's three first-round picks in Kenyon Sadiq, last year's second-rounder in Mason Taylor and the 2022 third-round selection Jeremy Ruckert.

The fourth guy, Jelani Woods, is a towering 6-7 physical specimen who was selected out of Virginia in the third round (No. 73 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by Indianapolis. That was when the Jets' new OC Frank Reich was the Colts' HC.

"I love Jelani," Reich said. "I love that whole room, but Jelani's super talented. Obviously, [I] was a part of drafting him in Indy. First of all, he's an explosive blocker. He can block the point of attack. He's long [34-inch wing span] and he's fast [4.6 in the 40]. People don't realize how fast he is once he gets the ball in his hands. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands. That's what I remember from his college tape, and even the one year we were together in Indy. When he catches the ball, he's a big man [253 pounds] and he can run, and he's smart. Jelani is like wicked smart, and so I think he has helped the tight end room learn certain aspects of this offense, knowing what we want to do."

It appears that one of the things Reich "wants to do" with an offense that is a work in progress, is to exploit the potential of each of the TEs to create mismatches for the opposing defense. Each of the four tight ends now in camp has a variety of skills that will enable the offense to play with one, two, three ... dare we say four ... in the game at the same time.