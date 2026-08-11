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Demario Davis Believes David Bailey Is Ahead of the Curve

Compliments Rookie Edge Following Buccaneers Joint Practice

Aug 11, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Demario 1

You might think that a battle-tested veteran and the dean of his team's roster would look at the NFL preseason and think: "I'll pass."

But that simply is not the way Jets LB Demario Davis, who is preparing for his 15th season in the league, looks at things.

"I think when you've played this game for 15 seasons what you realize is the preseason is just a race to Week 1," Davis said on Tuesday after the Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raced through a spirited joint practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "And everybody across the league is trying to get as much of an advantage as they can heading into Week 1. It is helpful. The teams that I've been with before it's been very beneficial, and you know the work that you're able to get in preseason, all of it leading up to Week 1 is helpful. And so, I think this week is very, very beneficial for us all."

The Jets and Bucs will convene again on Wednesday for Day 2 of the joint practices as each team prepares for Friday night's preseason opener at MetLife Stadium.

During his time on the podium on Tuesday, HC Aaron Glenn said that he has no plans to hold out his starters.

"Everybody's playing. Everybody's playing," Glenn said. "I think it's important for our guys to play."

Davis, 37, is in his third go-round with the Green & White, signing in free agency after 8 productive seasons in New Orleans. Across his career, Davis has not only been a rock in the heart of the defense, he has missed a mere 2 games across his previous 14 seasons -- 1 in 2021 to observe Covid protocols and 1 in 2024 with a hamstring injury. He said that over his career, his different coaches have had varied approaches to who plays -- and how much -- over the 3 prep games.

"I love the game of football. I love playing.," he said. "This game really can only be played one way, and it's 100 miles an hour. And so, anytime you're doing a walk-through or just study practices, even like this [joint practice] or preseason games, every bit of it helps you get ready for what it takes to play a regular-season game, and as much work as you can get in effectively in a smart way leading up to the game is helpful.

"And I think so much of it is about your approach to get ready for a game. So even in a preseason game, you need to be treating those like regular-season games. When you're playing regular-season games, you need to be treating them like playoff games. All the great players that I've been around, who've had phenomenal careers and are Hall of Fame guys, that's how they approached it. So I don't think you need to reinvent the wheel. Just follow the mold."

Joint Practice Gallery | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Visit 1 Jets Drive Tuesday

See the Jets players on the field during Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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While the current preseason is hardly Davis' first trip to the rodeo, the same can't be said for the Jets' top draft pick, edge David Bailey. After observing the rookie's performance in his first taste of action, simulated and controlled though it might have been, Davis said he came away impressed.

"I've been around a ton of rookies," Davis said. "You know, 7 to 10 every year for 15 years. I've seen some who were projected high not play up to that level. I've seen some who were projected low and played above that level.

"He looks like a number 2 pick. He looks like everything that's been advertised or more. I think his instincts of not only rushing the quarterback but just getting to the football in general, the way that he plays the run with savviness, and I think he already has a lot of elements of a pro. He's mature for his age."

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