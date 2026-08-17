Jets DC Brian Duker on HC Aaron Glenn: 'By His Nature He's an Aggressive Play Caller

"I think by his nature he's an aggressive play caller," Duker said. "He's a former corner and all that, so he knows what it's like living on the island. So that's his nature. I think you guys see that from him just day to day, and when he's a passionate guy, and that certainly I think everything that you see about him and how he carries himself probably embodies itself in how he calls plays as well."

Duker spent last season with Miami as Glenn completed his first season in charge of the Green & White. As the Dolphins' secondary coach and passing game coordinator, Duker worked with veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the two are together again after the Jets traded for the 29-year-old veteran and New Jersey native. Fitzpatrick's impact has been pronounced as the Jets prepare for their opening preseason game against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium on Friday night.