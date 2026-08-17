Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Earns High Marks for Disruption

Details. It's always about the details. The coach knows it. The players know it. Nothing earth-shattering. But plenty to see here.

In last Friday night's preseason opener against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium, the initial defense that HC Aaron Glenn ran out turned in a strong performance in its limited time on the field. After practice on Monday ahead of this coming Friday's game at Pittsburgh, Glenn complimented second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas.

"Yeah, I was very encouraged by the way he played in the game," Glenn said after the day's morning session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "And listen, he's a 6-1, 200-pound man with long arms [32⅜]. And the one thing I wanted to see him do was really disrupt the routes. And he did a really good job of that in man coverage. We had a very limited menu, and man, he went out there and executed exactly how I thought he should. Now, is he where he needs to be? Not at all. But man, that improvement speaks a ton about how he's gone about training camp."

After missing the final 5 games last season after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 14 game against Miami, the Florida State product who was selected by the Jets in the Round 3 (No. 73 overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft, Thomas had returned to the field with renewed intent and dedication. Though he played a limited number of snaps (8, 13%; plus 3, 11% on special teams) against the Bucs, he liked what he saw and how it felt.