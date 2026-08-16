 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets Punter Austin McNamara 'Feels Explosive' After Adding Weight in the Offseason

ST Coordinator Chris Banjo: ‘It looks Like Some of These Balls are Falling from the Moon’

Aug 16, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

MAC

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo says there's "six seconds of fury" within a punt return and Austin McNamara hardly makes the start of those six seconds easy.

"In some of these punts, it looks like some of these balls are falling from the moon," Banjo said on "The Official Jets Podcast."

And McNamara has even more power heading into the 2026 season.

"I've added some weight," McNamara said. "I feel explosive and I feel good. Dialed in the technique a little bit, so feeling ready for this year."

McNamara doesn't have a traditional NFL story. In his rookie year he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals and he didn't sign with a team until the Jets during the 2025 offseason. But in his first season in the league, McNamara was one of the best punters.

His 43.2 net average ranked sixth among all punters with at least 30 punts and the highest by any Jets punter in a single season since Stats Pass began tracking in 1976. McNamara placed 32 of his 71 punts inside the 20, which was the second-most in the league and fourth-most by a Jet in a single season since 1976.

In the offseason, not only did he add weight, McNamara added a new punt to his arsenal when it comes to attacking landing spots within the 10-yard line.

"I want to be able to give some of the returners a hard time with hitting the ball and making it spin differently," McNamara said. "Some of the other punters around the league are doing it, so I've been working on it."

Isaiah Williams can confirm that it's not easy to be on the receiving end of McNamara's punts.

"It's literally one of the hardest things to do to be able to catch his punts consistently because it's literally like a moon ball and it just hangs up there," Williams said. "He has this one punt where it hangs up there, but then it comes down hard and you would think it's going to fall one way and then at the last minute, it falls the opposite way.

"It's some trickery."

Banjo said what McNamara added to his game "can end up being an advantage for us."

This was McNamara's first true offseason, and he took a full month off before he started back up to punting once a week in February.

"[I] just hit 30-40 balls, which isn't a lot for us and just try and get my leg going through the motion to keep myself in shape," McNamara said. "Once March hit, that's when I kind of got in my full swing of lifting and punting a couple times a week."

Gallery | Season Ticket Members Get Front Row Seat to Jets-Bucs Joint Practices

See Jets season ticket members hanging out at One Jets Drive to watch Tuesday's Jets-Buccaneers joint practice.

12
1 / 44
_DG42958
2 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42423
3 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37802
4 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42600
5 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54493
6 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42651
7 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42591
8 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42433
9 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42439
10 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42444
11 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42451
12 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42417
13 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42461
14 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42615
15 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42620
16 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50193
17 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42625
18 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42630
19 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42635
20 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42643
21 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42648
22 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42656
23 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG50186
24 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16278
25 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16297
26 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW16310
27 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW17261
28 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37799
29 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37807
30 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37808
31 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37813
32 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37816
33 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW37851
34 / 44
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42780
35 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42794
36 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42806
37 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42810
38 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42812
39 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG42955
40 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54475
41 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54475_1
42 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54485
43 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54495
44 / 44
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ask McNamara how he can improve and he'll tell you it's consistency — he's constantly chasing it.

"It's always consistency at our position," McNamara said. "There's always the consistency factor that we wish we had more of, either a punt back, a kick back or a snap back; it applies to every position. But for us, and for me, just trying to be more consistent in my placement, hang time and obviously work on kickoff as well, kind of be a Swiss-Army knife for this team."

Banjo said a successful punt return is "11 guys being committed to getting their job done," and there's no reason to believe McNamara doesn't step onto the gridiron without the intention of wreaking havoc for those six seconds.

"I have an expectation for myself to get better every year and keep competing," McNamara said. "[I'm] just trying to be the best I can and put our gunners and our punt team in the best position possible."

Related Content

news

Jets Returning Team MVP Isaiah Williams Delivering In Training Camp

HC Aaron Glenn: 'We're Going to Have to Give Him the Ball Some Way'

news

3 Standout Players From Joint Practices Between Jets and Buccaneers

RT Armand Membou, TE Mason Taylor and CB Azareye'h Thomas Had Solid Performances Against Tampa

news

Geno Smith Is Ready for Jets' Friday Opener and to 'Just Feel the Game Again'

QB Is Set to Start for Green & White After 'Really Good, Competitive 2 Days" of Practices vs. Bucs

news

Demario Davis Believes David Bailey Is Ahead of the Curve

Compliments Rookie Edge Following Buccaneers Joint Practice

news

Breece Hall Wants a Taste of Game Action Against the Buccaneers

Bell Cow Back Says Tampa Bay Defense Is 'Very Stout'

news

What Do CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., rookie D'Angelo Ponds and QB Geno Smith Have in Common?

Roots in Miami Bond the Jets Trio

news

Jelani Woods on Jets' TE Room: 'Everybody Can Do Everything'

OC Frank Reich: 'He's Smart. Like Wicked Smart'

news

Notebook | TE Mason Taylor Grabs Opportunity to Flash on the Field

LB Jamien Sherwood Embraces Mentor Demario Davis

news

How Humor, Hard Work and Trust Unite Jets Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou

'We Have a Different Relationship Compared to the Rest of the O-Line'

news

A Nick Saban Story and a Full-Circle Moment for Alabama's Malachi Moore and Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jets Second-Year Safety On Fitzpatrick: I Looked Up to Him In High School

news

Jets OC Frank Reich: We Feed Off Geno's Focus and Membou's Intensity

'We Have the Talent and the Quarterback to do Good Things'

Advertising