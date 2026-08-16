Jets Punter Austin McNamara 'Feels Explosive' After Adding Weight in the Offseason

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo says there's "six seconds of fury" within a punt return and Austin McNamara hardly makes the start of those six seconds easy.
"In some of these punts, it looks like some of these balls are falling from the moon," Banjo said on "The Official Jets Podcast."
And McNamara has even more power heading into the 2026 season.
"I've added some weight," McNamara said. "I feel explosive and I feel good. Dialed in the technique a little bit, so feeling ready for this year."
McNamara doesn't have a traditional NFL story. In his rookie year he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals and he didn't sign with a team until the Jets during the 2025 offseason. But in his first season in the league, McNamara was one of the best punters.
His 43.2 net average ranked sixth among all punters with at least 30 punts and the highest by any Jets punter in a single season since Stats Pass began tracking in 1976. McNamara placed 32 of his 71 punts inside the 20, which was the second-most in the league and fourth-most by a Jet in a single season since 1976.
In the offseason, not only did he add weight, McNamara added a new punt to his arsenal when it comes to attacking landing spots within the 10-yard line.
"I want to be able to give some of the returners a hard time with hitting the ball and making it spin differently," McNamara said. "Some of the other punters around the league are doing it, so I've been working on it."
Isaiah Williams can confirm that it's not easy to be on the receiving end of McNamara's punts.
"It's literally one of the hardest things to do to be able to catch his punts consistently because it's literally like a moon ball and it just hangs up there," Williams said. "He has this one punt where it hangs up there, but then it comes down hard and you would think it's going to fall one way and then at the last minute, it falls the opposite way.
"It's some trickery."
Banjo said what McNamara added to his game "can end up being an advantage for us."
This was McNamara's first true offseason, and he took a full month off before he started back up to punting once a week in February.
"[I] just hit 30-40 balls, which isn't a lot for us and just try and get my leg going through the motion to keep myself in shape," McNamara said. "Once March hit, that's when I kind of got in my full swing of lifting and punting a couple times a week."
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Ask McNamara how he can improve and he'll tell you it's consistency — he's constantly chasing it.
"It's always consistency at our position," McNamara said. "There's always the consistency factor that we wish we had more of, either a punt back, a kick back or a snap back; it applies to every position. But for us, and for me, just trying to be more consistent in my placement, hang time and obviously work on kickoff as well, kind of be a Swiss-Army knife for this team."
Banjo said a successful punt return is "11 guys being committed to getting their job done," and there's no reason to believe McNamara doesn't step onto the gridiron without the intention of wreaking havoc for those six seconds.
"I have an expectation for myself to get better every year and keep competing," McNamara said. "[I'm] just trying to be the best I can and put our gunners and our punt team in the best position possible."