Jets Punter Austin McNamara 'Feels Explosive' After Adding Weight in the Offseason

"I want to be able to give some of the returners a hard time with hitting the ball and making it spin differently," McNamara said. "Some of the other punters around the league are doing it, so I've been working on it."

Isaiah Williams can confirm that it's not easy to be on the receiving end of McNamara's punts.

"It's literally one of the hardest things to do to be able to catch his punts consistently because it's literally like a moon ball and it just hangs up there," Williams said. "He has this one punt where it hangs up there, but then it comes down hard and you would think it's going to fall one way and then at the last minute, it falls the opposite way.

"It's some trickery."

Banjo said what McNamara added to his game "can end up being an advantage for us."

This was McNamara's first true offseason, and he took a full month off before he started back up to punting once a week in February.