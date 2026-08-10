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Jets Release First Unofficial Depth Chart | 5 Takeaways

Competition at QB2; Rookie Class Position; Kickers Look for a Leg Up

Aug 10, 2026 at 02:43 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

New York Jets 2026 Training Camp on August 7, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

2026 Jets Unofficial Depth Chart

The Jets released their first unofficial training camp depth chart on Monday. Compiled by the team's communications staff, the offensive and defensive units are represented with 12 players as multiple personnel personnel packages are accounted for. The Jets will host the Buccaneers for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday in Florham Park before the teams collide in preseason game action Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

Secondary Battle
While there is competition everywhere, there are some position battles that appear close and are reflected so in the first depth chart.

At safety, Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore and Dane Belton are listed as a pairing for Minkah Fitzpatrick. And at corner, second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas and Nahshon Wright have equal billing across from Brandon Stephens. Thomas has registered several PDs in camp, and Wright missed the past couple of practices with a hip strain.  Jarvis Brownlee Jr. opens up as the nickel starter although rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds has yet to practice due to a calf strain. HC Aaron Glenn recently said Ponds, a second-round pick from Indiana, is nearing a return to action.

"I'm glad that he's here," Brownlee said of Ponds. "He's a great person, he's a baller man, he's a dude, and our relationship is close. We push each other each day. I try to feed him gems of things that I was taught in the past and that I know now. I try to learn from him as well, too. There's always room for improvement each day we go out there."

Through the Lens | Best Photos From Week 2 of Jets Training Camp

Check out the top photos from the second week of the 2026 Jets training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

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Rookie Placement
No rookies are listed with the first team on either side of the ball. Edge David Bailey, who has been a pass rushing demon early in camp and tweaked his ankle Saturday, was placed behind Kingsley Enagbare. A free agent addition, Enagbare returned to action in the scrimmage after missing a couple of practices with an ankle ailment. TE Kenyon Sadiq, who is not practicing after having a setback following offseason hernia surgery, is listed as a backup to Mason Taylor on a first team that lists two tight ends. WR Omar Cooper Jr. is slotted behind Garrett Wilson although the release depth chart only accounts for two wideouts and thus takes 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE) out of the equation. Fourth-round pick Darrell Jackson Jr., who registered a sack in Saturday's scrimmage, is penciled in as David Onyemata's backup.

Bailey briefly went down after he got by LT Olu Fashanu and lost his balance while pressuring Geno Smith. He delivered a thumbs up after a quick evaluation from trainers and HC Aaron Glenn said he'll be "fine" after the injury scare.

"I feel like there are guys that are just naturally meant to be edge rushers, and he's one of those guys," Fashanu said of Bailey. "His rush angles are a lot different than what I've gone against and I feel like, right now, he's still learning a lot. But you can tell he's going to be a really good player from day one.

QB 2
Fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik, who had a TD pass Saturday to Jelani Woods and was also intercepted by S Dane Belton, is listed as Geno Smith's primary backup. Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook are given equal billing on the No. 3 line. Klubnik converted a third-and-21 play late in the scrimmage, delivering a perfect long ball to WR Isaiah Williams that covered 66 yards in all.

"We're just in the second week, you know, we haven't even played a preseason game yet," Glenn said Saturday. "I still look at it like that; those guys are still competing. They're going to get a lot of plays in the preseason, and we'll see how it goes from there. But it's exactly what it is, it's a competition.

K Ball
Veteran kickers Jason Sanders and Cade York are vying for the placekicking job. They each have had strong days although they were in bounce-back mode following an uneven performance last Thursday.

"I think they've been doing a great job, especially when they first got back in training camp hitting the ground running," said special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. "Little bit of adversity, but I think at this time in training camp that's pretty good. We're excited to see how they respond and coming back on the next opportunity they have and we'll forward to it."

The Injured
DT T'Vondre Sweat (active non-football injury list) and edges Joseph Ossai (active/PUP list) and link-placeholder-1 (active/PUP list) remain out. RB Isaiah Davis, who is listed on the third team, is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a knee injury. Rookie S VJ Payne is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks (bone bruise) and DT Mazi Smith  (hamstring) has yet to practice.

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