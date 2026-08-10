Jets Release First Unofficial Depth Chart | 5 Takeaways

Rookie Placement

No rookies are listed with the first team on either side of the ball. Edge David Bailey, who has been a pass rushing demon early in camp and tweaked his ankle Saturday, was placed behind Kingsley Enagbare. A free agent addition, Enagbare returned to action in the scrimmage after missing a couple of practices with an ankle ailment. TE Kenyon Sadiq, who is not practicing after having a setback following offseason hernia surgery, is listed as a backup to Mason Taylor on a first team that lists two tight ends. WR Omar Cooper Jr. is slotted behind Garrett Wilson although the release depth chart only accounts for two wideouts and thus takes 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE) out of the equation. Fourth-round pick Darrell Jackson Jr., who registered a sack in Saturday's scrimmage, is penciled in as David Onyemata's backup.

Bailey briefly went down after he got by LT Olu Fashanu and lost his balance while pressuring Geno Smith. He delivered a thumbs up after a quick evaluation from trainers and HC Aaron Glenn said he'll be "fine" after the injury scare.

"I feel like there are guys that are just naturally meant to be edge rushers, and he's one of those guys," Fashanu said of Bailey. "His rush angles are a lot different than what I've gone against and I feel like, right now, he's still learning a lot. But you can tell he's going to be a really good player from day one.

QB 2

Fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik, who had a TD pass Saturday to Jelani Woods and was also intercepted by S Dane Belton, is listed as Geno Smith's primary backup. Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook are given equal billing on the No. 3 line. Klubnik converted a third-and-21 play late in the scrimmage, delivering a perfect long ball to WR Isaiah Williams that covered 66 yards in all.