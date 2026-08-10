Jets & Buccaneers Meet for Two Joint Practices Before Preseason Battle

When Todd Bowles was the Jets head coach, he wanted to hire Aaron Glenn as the DB coach, but Glenn opted to stay in Cleveland. Now, 10 years later, they'll share the practice field when Bowles' Buccaneers meet Glenn's Jets for two joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center this week before Friday's preseason matchup between the two clubs at MetLife Stadium.

"X's and O's wise, he's outstanding," Glenn said of Bowles. Their relationship started when Glenn was still a player; Bowles coached him for a season with the Jets in 2000 and then for his final season in Dallas.

"He's demanding in his own way. He has this quiet persona about himself, but you know exactly where he stands," Glenn said. "He doesn't BS players either, and that's what I like and I've learned a lot from him."

The Jets and Buccaneers will get different looks and a lot of valuable reps and Glenn and Bowles are on the same page with how they want practice to go.

"This is a team that's been to the playoffs for a number of years, so I'm looking forward to seeing our guys go up against this team," Glenn said of Tampa.

Overall, he wants to see two days of improvement and discipline from his Jets.