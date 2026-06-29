HC Aaron Glenn Likes How He and His Team Are Growing

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

If there was any question about how Jets HC Aaron Glenn was feeling entering his second season as head coach, he delivered an emphatic answer at the NFL Annual Meeting in late March.

"I am doing well," he said. "I'm actually outstanding, to be honest with you."

As a kid playing peewee football, he was known as "Goodbye Glenn" because the speedster would take the ball and simply outrun overmatched defenders to the end zone. And while Glenn knows NFL builds don't often come together in a New York minute, he is bullish on the future of his team and organization.

"We're still a long ways away," he said. "When you finish a season 3-14 and you go into this year and you feel good about some of the things that you've done, you want to see how all those things come together, like from OTAs and training camp and going into the season. So that's a hard question to answer, really.

"But I do know this: Everything we wanted to do as an organization, you're starting to see it come together. And again, we still have a long way to go, but I do like the direction that we're going right now."