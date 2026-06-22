Jets & ECAC Host College Recruiting Showcase

The New York Jets and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) hosted their first edition of the Jets ECAC College Recruiting Showcase last week at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The event brought together more than 100 high school girls flag football student-athletes and 20 collegiate programs for a first-of-its-kind recruiting experience.

Building on the success of the inaugural season of the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League, which was founded in December with a $1 million grant by the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, the showcase created a structured, NFL-level environment for athletes to display their skills through position-specific drills and evaluations. Coaches from across the ECAC observed and engaged with participants throughout the evening, identifying prospective student-athletes for future recruitment.

Following on-field activities, players had the opportunity to connect directly with coaches during an open engagement period, further strengthening the bridge between high school participation and collegiate opportunity.

"The showcase represents the next phase of growth for girls flag football," said Jesse Linder, Vice President of Community Relations for the New York Jets. "We've seen incredible momentum at the high school and collegiate levels, and this event is about creating real opportunities for these athletes to continue their careers. By bringing high school student-athletes and ECAC programs together in this setting, we're helping build a clear pathway to the next level."

The event also underscores the continued evolution of the Jets and ECAC's role in shaping the future of the sport. After launching the nation's largest collegiate women's flag football league and helping girls flag football become a sanctioned varsity sport in New Jersey earlier this year, the addition of a dedicated recruiting platform represents an important step in sustaining long-term growth.

"The level of talent and enthusiasm we saw at this event reflects how quickly the game is growing," said Dan Coonan, ECAC Commissioner. "This showcase is an important extension of the work we've started with the Jets to build opportunities at the collegiate level. Creating visibility and access for high school student-athlete is essential as we continue to expand the sport and support its future."