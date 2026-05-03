Marymount Claims Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football Championship

The Marymount Saints captured the first-ever Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football Championship with a thrilling 37-26 win over the Franciscan Barons in Sunday afternoon's title game at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The Saints earned the honor of lifting "The Betty," a trophy celebrating the legacy of philanthropist Betty Wold Johnson and her enduring commitment to education, service, and community impact.

Marymount QB Jesenia Velez, a Staten Island native who attended James Madison HS and played for a Jets sponsored PSAL team, was named tournament MVP. She amassed 253 yards from scrimmage and 6 TDs – 2 each passing, receiving and running.

"This is what we trained for, and we came and we showed up," Velez said. "We worked so hard to get to this point and we executed the entire weekend."

After going 10-2 in the regular season, Marymount entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Saints tripped up Eastern, the No. 4 seed, 13-12 in the semifinals before their 11-point victory over Franciscan. The Barons, who downed No. 8 seeded Mount St. Mary's 25-12 and then pulled off a stunner with an upset of No. 1 seeded Montclair State 13-0, were led by HC Connor Arila. The former West Virgina wideout played collegiately with Jets QB Geno Smith.