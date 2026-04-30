How Jets Made Franchise History in Round 4 Tradeup to Take Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik, the Clemson quarterback who was the Jets' fourth-round pick on Friday night, has hung up some interesting numbers over the course of his high school and college careers:
2
Klubnik wore uniform No. 2 his entire career at Clemson after sporting 6 during his stellar career at Austin, TX, powerhouse Westlake HS. Both numbers are already staked out on the Jets, 2 by Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and 6 by newly arrived S Dane Belton. But Klubnik and the Jets equipment team will sort it all out in the coming weeks.
3
Klubnik showed he could run with the big dogs in high school. Westlake produced the likes of QBs Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Klubnik surpassed their totals with 7,426 passing yards and 86 touchdown passes in setting the Chaparrals career records while leading the school to consecutive state titles from 2019-21.
3
Klubnik was a three-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree and a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection, both from 2022-24.
5.12-to-1
In his three starting seasons at Westlake plus all four of his Clemson seasons, even though he was used sparingly as a freshman, Klubnik in those seven seasons threw 159 touchdown passes to 31 INTs for the above sparkling TDP-to-INT ratio.
6
Clemson has had that many starting QBs win 25+ career starts since World War II. Klubnik is No. 6. He got his 24th win last season in classic style, orchestrating a fourth-quarter comeback on the road against No. 19 Louisville, 34-22, then moved onto the list of 25 with a blowout home win over Furman. His final starting record for the Tigers was 26-14.
18
That's the number of slots the Jets traded up with Seattle, from 128th to 110th, as part of the transaction to grab Klubnik in Round 4. The 18 slots marked the Jets' largest upward move in a picks-for-picks same-draft-day trade in franchise history. The previous high was 16 slots, which the Green & White first executed with the L.A. Raiders to select CB James Hasty in 1988 (from 90th in Round 4 to 74th in Round 3) and equaled with the 2007 trade with Green Bay to select LB David Harris (from 63rd to 47th in the second round)
40
Klubnik is one of just five QBs in Clemson history to start at least 40 games. His 40 starts enable him to join this club that includes another Jets draft choice, Tajh Boyd, whom the Jets selected in Round 6 in 2014. Boyd was Clemson's assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024-25 and his work with Klubnik is one reason he has advanced to the Tigers' QBs coach. Said Boyd: "Cade has the skillset, heartset and mindset to play in the NFL for a very long time."
55
In scoutspeak, Klubnik is "pocket-mobile," a quality measured in part by his 17 career rushing touchdowns. Then consider that he reeled off a 55-yard TD run against North Carolina State in 2024. It was not only his career-long rush but the longest TD run by a Clemson QB since Trevor Lawrence dashed 67 yards against Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
277.9
Klubnik's pass efficiency rating in perhaps his highlight game, the 66-20 win over Appalachian State in 2024. He completed 24 of 26 passes for 378 yards and a career-high 5 passing touchdowns, and ran for 2 more scores, all in the first half. He was the first Clemson QB to be responsible for 7 TDs in a game since Boyd (mentioned in "40" above) notched an ACC-record 8 TDs responsible for vs. N.C. State in 2011, Klubnik is the only FBS player in at least the past 30 seasons with 5-plus TD passes, 2-plus TD rushes and 90%-plus passing accuracy in a game.
11,001
A binary-style number to wrap up our Cade by the Numbers. Klubnik's 11,001 yards of total offense in his four seasons made him the fourth QB in Clemson history to clear the 11,000-yard bar. And converting that total into a true binary number, his yardage would read 10101011111001, with the last five base-2 digits matching his career base-10 total. All perhaps more intriguing to a computer science major. But while Klubnik earned his degree in marketing in December 2025, on the other hand, see "3" above. It's all academic for the Jets' newly drafted rookie QB.