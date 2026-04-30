How Jets Made Franchise History in Round 4 Tradeup to Take Cade Klubnik

6

Clemson has had that many starting QBs win 25+ career starts since World War II. Klubnik is No. 6. He got his 24th win last season in classic style, orchestrating a fourth-quarter comeback on the road against No. 19 Louisville, 34-22, then moved onto the list of 25 with a blowout home win over Furman. His final starting record for the Tigers was 26-14.

18

That's the number of slots the Jets traded up with Seattle, from 128th to 110th, as part of the transaction to grab Klubnik in Round 4. The 18 slots marked the Jets' largest upward move in a picks-for-picks same-draft-day trade in franchise history. The previous high was 16 slots, which the Green & White first executed with the L.A. Raiders to select CB James Hasty in 1988 (from 90th in Round 4 to 74th in Round 3) and equaled with the 2007 trade with Green Bay to select LB David Harris (from 63rd to 47th in the second round)

40

Klubnik is one of just five QBs in Clemson history to start at least 40 games. His 40 starts enable him to join this club that includes another Jets draft choice, Tajh Boyd, whom the Jets selected in Round 6 in 2014. Boyd was Clemson's assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024-25 and his work with Klubnik is one reason he has advanced to the Tigers' QBs coach. Said Boyd: "Cade has the skillset, heartset and mindset to play in the NFL for a very long time."