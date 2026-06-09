Jets LB Demario Davis on Rookie Edge David Bailey: 'Tremendously High Ceiling'

Few would doubt the athletic skills of the Jets' rookie edge David Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft.
And when it comes to his brainpower, there should be no doubt that Bailey has the potential to be the total package for the Green & White for years to come. Bailey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Science, Technology and Society from prestigious Stanford University in three years before transferring to Texas Tech for his final standout season, where he was enrolled in graduate school.
"He's really twitchy and I want to claim him from Stanford more than Tech," Bailey's teammate and fellow Stanford graduate Harrison Phillips said. "I've really liked what he can do as an athlete on the field, not just with his hand down in the dirt, but the different varieties you can do with somebody who can also run and change direction at an elite level."
What he can do as an athlete on the field was displayed in his lone season with the Red Raiders.
Bailey (6-3, 251) set personal bests in 2025 with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL. He was credited with 81 pressures according to Pro Football Focus, which was the second-highest total in the FBS. After the season, Bailey was named a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
As good as Bailey played last season and as high as the expectations are for a top draft pick, there's plenty of room for growth.
"I think time will tell," veteran LB Demario Davis said. "There's a reason why you're the No. 2 draft pick. He was the most dominant pass rusher in the draft and I think when you can get a guy like that and you're sound in other areas, it takes a lot of weight off of him where he can do what he does best, which is be able to get after the pass rush. Playing for a defensive line coach like Karl Dunbar, he's not going to accept you just being a one-way player."
Check out photos of edge David Bailey and the rest of the draft picks during OTAs.
Bailey is joining a unit that, other than returnees Will McDonald IV, Jowon Briggs and Phillips, has been mostly recast with the additions in free agency of Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata and Kingsley Enagbare plus a trade for T'Vondre Sweat in a bid to improve a defense that was ranked 29th against the run last season (23rd in yards/attempt allowed).
"Obviously, he can chase down quarterbacks, but there might be some other players he can chase down in space which really helps you," Phillips said, referring to Bailey.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick added: "He's a guy that has elite edge rush skills. For a guy his size, there's great bend, great athleticism. He has a really good hustle, really good engine as well. There's plays that are going all the way across the field and he's chasing it down the backside and you can tell that he wants to win."
As the start of the season pokes its head on the horizon, Bailey gets closer to testing his skills and smarts in live action. And he's thinking of what else could provide an edge.
"If I had to do it all over again, I would major in psychology," Bailey said at the NFL Combine in February. "Just learning about human behavior and just things in general about the human mindset."
Aaron Glenn on Primetime Black Out
Barring having a game flexed to a Thursday night or Saturday night or a season-finale at Buffalo on a Sunday night in January, the Jets will be shutout of a primetime game for the first time since 1981.
"To me, it's more of you can earn the right," Glenn told reporters during OTAs. "And, yes, you can use that as motivation, but you earn the right. That's the good thing about this league. You earn your right -- players, coaches, everybody. You earn your right to get what you get in this league."
The schedule, at present, has the Jets playing 15 games with 1 p.m. Eastern start times and two at 4:05 Eastern -- Week 11 at LA Chargers; and Week 15 at Arizona.