Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: Where Do You Think the Jets Will Take the Biggest Statistical Jump in 2026?
EA: The Jets are poised for improvements across several areas and it's fair to expect seismic jumps in a few. The interception draught should end early, and it's reasonable to expect a significant boost in takeaways—possibly a fourfold increase. With new additions like Demario Davis, David Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat, the front seven is much stronger, which should help the rush defense climb the league rankings swiftly. However, the most dramatic rise will come from the pass offense. Geno Smith, surrounded by talent at every skill position, will have the luxury of operating behind one of the NFL's most youthful and skilled offensive lines. With Garrett Wilson emerging as a star, Adonai Mitchell building on a strong spring, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. representing a great value pick late in the first round, the Jets have options at wideout. The tight end group looks promising too, as Mason Taylor is expected to build on his rookie campaign, Kenyon Sadiq brings freakish athleticism and Jeremy Ruckert's versatility adds even more depth. All the running backs are also capable receivers who can make plays in space. Last season, the Jets ranked last in pass yards per game and per play, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them in the top half of the league in both categories throughout 2026-27.
RL: I'll be very interested in seeing the progress of the Jets' passing offense. Consider that the Green & White in the past 15 seasons have finished 20th or lower 12 times in the NFL passing yardage rankings, including 32nd last season. Now take these productive additions — coordinator Frank Reich, who in his eight full seasons as a pro OC or HC had his teams finish in the NFL top 10 three times in passing yardage and four times in scoring average; QB Geno Smith, who even including last season with Las Vegas, from 2022-25 is fifth in the league in pass yardage, fourth in accuracy and fourth in passing first downs, and speedy, productive major-college first-round receivers in WR Omar Cooper Jr. and TE Kenyon Sadiq. Already starting to mesh with those pieces is a healthy, dynamic WR Garrett Wilson and new catch-mate Adonai Mitchell; the team's receptions leader in '25 in TE Mason Taylor, and a group of good pass-catching RBs led by Breece Hall, all playing behind that young, durable and maturing OL. How high they rise remains to be seen, but the Jets' passing game seems primed for takeoff.
AV: I think the Jets will take a noticeable statistical jump in the receiving category. With Geno Smith throwing the rock this season, there's good reason to believe the Jets WRs will have a production increase. Last season with the Raiders, Smith threw for over 3,000 yards and his top two targets, WR Tre Tucker and TE Brock Bowers, nearly had 700 receiving yards each. Smith's 67.4 % completion rate ranked 11th in the league, and his career-best was 70.4 % during his last year with the Seahawks in 2024. Garrett Wilson led all Jets targets in 2025 with 395 yards, and he missed a majority of the season with a knee injury. TE Mason Taylor had the most receptions (44). Wilson is back healthy and will get to share the field with Adonai Mitchell for the first time since he joined the Jets halfway through the 2025 season. Mitchell played in 8 games and had 301 yards. During OTAs, he and Smith already started building a good relationship. Once the pads come on in training camp, we'll get a better look about what rookie Omar Cooper Jr. is capable of. The WR from Indiana can be explosive and gain several yards after the catch. So, between Wilson, Mitchell and Cooper, I don't think it's unreasonable to think that at least two of them could surpass 500 yards this season.
JB: As the well-worn cliche goes, there's nowhere to go but up. For the Jets' secondary it's a fact when it comes to picking off the aerial offerings from the opposition after not nabbing a pickoff last season. As the players in the building know full well -- from new acquisitions like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Nahshon Wright and rookie D'Angelo Ponds, to holdovers Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas -- getting the ball back for the offense is one of the keys to success in the upcoming 2026 NFL season and interceptions can be game changers. Stephens even said so last month during minicamp. "It's hard to believe that could happen that could happen, but it happened," Stephens said. "At the end of the season, you keep it in the back of your mind, but you flush it so it doesn't happen again. All the guys are taking it personally because it's part of our nature." The signing of Wright, who was a standout last season with the Bears, has the potential to change the narrative in the defensive backfield. "He had five picks last year," Stephens said "The elephant in the room is we didn't have any last year, so that's a focal point going into this season. He's an incredible player with great instincts, which you need on the outside, as a corner group specifically. He's a great addition to our defense." Ponds, the team's second round draft pick (No. 50 overall) in the draft, could be a productive wild card. The diminutive CB has shown he has a nose for the ball.