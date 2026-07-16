Jets Set to Begin Training Camp Amidst Renovation

"I'm extremely happy with the amount of youth that we have, I think we were the second-youngest team in the league last year, and then bringing in a number of veterans that's been there, done that," said Glenn said this spring. "But, not just that, but also been really good players in this league and understand what it takes to win and how to win. It was very intentional of trying to create that, but not just that in itself, but bringing in good players that's going to help elevate this franchise to where it needs to be."

Glenn, who will take over defensive play-calling duties, leads a revamped coaching staff that includes OC Frank Reich. With Glenn and Mougey emphasizing the need to build through the draft and keep their own players, the Jets re-signed RB Breece Hall and RG Joe Tippmann this spring.