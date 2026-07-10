PFF: Jets Austin McNamara Has 'Clear Path to Becoming One of the League's Most Effective Punters'

"We talk about some different things situationally like between me and him and I think his bandwidth has kind of grown, his capacity has grown to be able to download some of the things we're trying to ask him to do," Banjo said. "It's been really good to see him download it again just like everyone else we've mentioned from a mental aspect and go about that process every day this offseason."

Special teams play was a bright spot for the Jets in 2025 but Banjo knows "there's always room for improvement."