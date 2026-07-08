Fullback Andrew Beck Finds Special Teams 'Awesome'

"Obviously being an offensive guy, we don't get a ton of tackling work and on special teams, I mean, half the time you're out there that's the battle right?" Beck said. "Like when we're covering punts and kickoffs, obviously it's more of a defensive mindset, so it's something I'm familiar with just playing ball growing up but it's definitely a thing I looked to work on more specifically this offseason and I think I've been able to."

As a fullback, Beck had 6 catches for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. During practice he works with the tight ends, which, in Frank Reich's offensive system, are expected to have large roles.

"I think this offense is setting the guys in that room up for success in both the run game and the pass game," Beck said. "I think they're going to be able to contribute a lot and I think it's something that excites the entire room."

As the Jets install this new system, Beck is excited about how the offense is coming together because of how Reich "puts guys in the right spot."

"He does such a good job of not necessarily a giant diverse playbook of a million things that we have to master, but putting guys in different spots and letting them do what they do best," Beck said. "So he's not going ask me to run 80 yards downfield and he's not going to ask Garrett Wilson to run ISO [isolate] on the linebacker."