Which Young Jets Player Could Be Poised for a Breakthrough Season?

JB: I'm not obligated but nevertheless have to go with my Wisconsin Badger brethren -- running back Braelon Allen. Allen's second season in the NFL ended after two touches of the ball in the Week 4 game at Miami. On the Jets' first drive of the game, which consumed 7:51 on the clock and 81 yards, Allen took a handoff and seemed headed for the end zone before he fumbled (which coincidentally was recovered by S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is now with the Green & White). After the Dolphins drove for a score, Allen fielded the kickoff and fumbled again. The Jets covered the ball, but Allen's season ended prematurely when he tore a knee ligament on the play. "This whole offseason, obviously, my last carry was the fumble on the goal line, and then next time I touched the ball was by the end of my season, and so those are the two plays that you know I get to look back on as the last two of that year," the 22-year-old Allen said during minicamp. He stayed around and rehabbed at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, bulking up his already imposing frame to the tune of 250 pounds (after playing at about 240 in his sophomore season). "I mean, this is quite literally the best I've ever felt, the biggest I've ever been, the strongest and fastest I've ever been." Breece Hall, who recently signed a contract extension, is the undisputed RB1, but OC Frank Reich's offense promises to be diverse and flexible and Allen is certain to play a role in short-yardage situations ... and perhaps much more.