Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: Which Young Jets Player Could Be Poised for a Breakthrough Season?
EA: Armand Membou is built different. By any measure, Membou had a good rookie season. His 72.7 grade (73.8 pass blocking and 72.1 run blocking) from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest on the Jets' offense — only RB Breece Hall graded higher. Then consider Membou allowed 1 or less pressures in nine games and his next two closest first-year contemporaries had 5. Membou, selected No. 7 overall out of Missouri, played in 1,047 of the offense's 1,048 snaps in becoming the first Jets rookie T since D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2016 to log 1,000 snaps. The 6-4, 332-pounder is a strong, powerful athlete who plays with a mean streak. A mauler in the run game, he unofficially yielded 4.5 sacks as a rookie and was flagged twice for holding with one being assessed. He'll benefit from his first true pro- offseason and head coach Aaron Glenn has seen a sense of urgency in his second-year tackle. Membou is a menace and I believe he is going to be a household name in this league for years to come.
AV: I think Adonai Mitchell could have a breakthrough this season even though he's learning his third offense in as many years. Mitchell played the second half of 2025 with the Jets, which acted like "a back half of a rookie year" since he didn't see much playing time as a 2024 rookie in Indianapolis. In his eight games with the Green & White, Mitchell had 24 receptions, 301 yards and 2 TDs and I think this year Mitchell should be a little more comfortable because he has a whole offseason to get familiar with Frank Reich's system and learn the playbook. I think this offense will suit Mitchell well and this is the first time we get to see Mitchell and Garrett Wilson play together. Mitchell and QB Geno Smith already started developing a rapport during OTAs and minicamp and it will be interesting to see how it progresses once the pads come on. Smith said he thinks Mitchell "will be a special player for a long time," because of his work ethic and commitment on and off the field. I wouldn't be surprised if Mitchell puts up some strong numbers this season.
JB: I'm not obligated but nevertheless have to go with my Wisconsin Badger brethren -- running back Braelon Allen. Allen's second season in the NFL ended after two touches of the ball in the Week 4 game at Miami. On the Jets' first drive of the game, which consumed 7:51 on the clock and 81 yards, Allen took a handoff and seemed headed for the end zone before he fumbled (which coincidentally was recovered by S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is now with the Green & White). After the Dolphins drove for a score, Allen fielded the kickoff and fumbled again. The Jets covered the ball, but Allen's season ended prematurely when he tore a knee ligament on the play. "This whole offseason, obviously, my last carry was the fumble on the goal line, and then next time I touched the ball was by the end of my season, and so those are the two plays that you know I get to look back on as the last two of that year," the 22-year-old Allen said during minicamp. He stayed around and rehabbed at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, bulking up his already imposing frame to the tune of 250 pounds (after playing at about 240 in his sophomore season). "I mean, this is quite literally the best I've ever felt, the biggest I've ever been, the strongest and fastest I've ever been." Breece Hall, who recently signed a contract extension, is the undisputed RB1, but OC Frank Reich's offense promises to be diverse and flexible and Allen is certain to play a role in short-yardage situations ... and perhaps much more.
RL: All of my nyjets.com colleagues' selections — Armand Membou, AD Mitchell, Braelon Allen — are worthy candidates to answer this question. But I want to see one certain new, still young Jets D-lineman make offensive players and coaches sweat. NT T'Vondre Sweat, that is, the third-year, soon-to-be 25-year-old acquired in the March trade that sent Jermaine Johnson to Robert Saleh and the Titans. We've heard much about Sweat, about his incredibly quick feet for a player listed at 6-4 and 366 pounds, the challenge he'll present interior linemen trying to block him, his potential to be recognized as the top nose tackle in the NFL. We saw a lot of that breakthrough potential in his '24 rookie season in Tennessee, when he led all noses in tackles and stuffs and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year on the Titans' 2nd-ranked defense. Last season wasn't as dynamic for anyone on that Titans unit, so in comes Saleh and T-Sweat becomes a Jet. Will he really be as dynamic a run-stuffer as advertised? Can he help the entire defense raise its game? Can he raise his game past his rookie year to new heights? I'll say yes he's poised to do that, and it should be fun to watch.