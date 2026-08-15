Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Leads Jets to Early Lead in Preseason Debut vs. Buccaneers

Later on the drive, Klubnik again found Wilson for 11 yards to the Bucs' 23-yards line. On the next play, RB Breece Hall cut down the left flank but stumbled as he appeared to be headed for the end zone. The Jets' drive stalled when Klubnik's pass in the back of the end zone sailed over Wilson's outstretched arms.

After Tampa Bay punted on its next series, Klubnik completed 1 pass to rookie Omar Cooper Jr. on the right flank good for 5 yards, before RB Braelon Allen, who is returning from a knee injury that derailed his 2025 season, carried three straight times -- 8 yards, 4 and a 31-yard scamper into the end zone for a 10-0 Jets lead with 2:51 left in the opening quarter.

"When the fire is blazing, you have a little bit of a presence, kind of like, 'I've been here before,' " a confident Klubnik said during the week.

It's early, but it certainly looked like Klubnik, who started more than 40 games for Clemson, has been there before.