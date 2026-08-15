Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Leads Jets to Early Lead in Preseason Debut vs. Buccaneers

Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, a surprise starter after QB1 Geno Smith was ruled out with a sore ankle, led the Jets to a pair of first quarter scores in the Green & White' preseason opener against Tampa Bay on Friday night at MetLife Stadium.
"Sore ankle precautionary, he'll be fine," HC Aaron Glenn told CBS-TV, before the game, speaking about Smith. On Klubnik, Glenn said: "He gets a chance to go against a good defense. It's a challenge for him."
Klubnik, selected by the Jets in Round 4 (No. 110 overall) out of Clemson in April's NFL Draft, took the Jets to Cade York's 37-yard field goal on their first series when he completed 4-of-5 passes for 51 yards (8.5 per) on a drive that used 12 plays to cover 65 yards in 6:05. Klubnik, the third rookie to start at QB in a preseason game in Jets history, showed good poise on consecutive completions -- first to TE Mason Taylor for 7 yards and then on a rocket to WR Garrett Wilson over the middle for 21 yards.
Later on the drive, Klubnik again found Wilson for 11 yards to the Bucs' 23-yards line. On the next play, RB Breece Hall cut down the left flank but stumbled as he appeared to be headed for the end zone. The Jets' drive stalled when Klubnik's pass in the back of the end zone sailed over Wilson's outstretched arms.
After Tampa Bay punted on its next series, Klubnik completed 1 pass to rookie Omar Cooper Jr. on the right flank good for 5 yards, before RB Braelon Allen, who is returning from a knee injury that derailed his 2025 season, carried three straight times -- 8 yards, 4 and a 31-yard scamper into the end zone for a 10-0 Jets lead with 2:51 left in the opening quarter.
"When the fire is blazing, you have a little bit of a presence, kind of like, 'I've been here before,' " a confident Klubnik said during the week.
It's early, but it certainly looked like Klubnik, who started more than 40 games for Clemson, has been there before.
Overall, the rookie QB was 5-of-7 passing for 56 yards (6.8 per) in a balanced attack as Hall and Allen added 57 rush yards.