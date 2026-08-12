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Jets Training Camp Daily

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/12) | Wednesday's Joint Practice With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

See All the Content from a Busy Day at Jets Camp

Aug 12, 2026 at 04:40 PM

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Jets Practice Report | Green & White Wrap Bucs Joint Practices with 2-Minute Drill Situations

Geno Smith Is Ready for Jets' Friday Opener and to 'Just Feel the Game Again'

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Joint Practice Gallery | Jets & Buccaneers Matchup for Second Time Wednesday

See the Jets players on the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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