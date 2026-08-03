Jets Training Camp Daily (8/3) | All the Action From the First Padded Practice

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See the Jets players on the field in pads for the first time during the second week of practice during 2026 training camp.
See the Jets players on the field in pads for the first time during the second week of practice during 2026 training camp.
See All the Content from a Busy Day at Jets Camp
See All the Content from Thursday at Jets Camp
See All the Content from Jets Training Camp
Garrett Wilson, Brandon Stephens Standout in Final Practice of Training Camp
Garrett Wilson Makes Two Spectacular Catches In Team Periods
Braelon Allen, Breece Hall & Ground Game Bring the Intensity to Big Blue
Justin Fields Hooks Up With Mason Taylor, Tyler Johnson and Jeremy Ruckert for Explosive Plays
Green & White Head to Green Bay Following Strong Showing From Justin Fields & Offense Thursday
Newcomers Stone Smartt & Pokey Wilson Come Up With Highlight Plays
Sauce Gardner & Defense Standout During Monday's Practice