Jets Training Camp Daily (7/29) | Photos, Videos & More from the First Practice

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See Garrett Wilson & the Jets players on the field for the first time during the 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
See Garrett Wilson & the Jets players on the field for the first time during the 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Garrett Wilson, Brandon Stephens Standout in Final Practice of Training Camp
Garrett Wilson Makes Two Spectacular Catches In Team Periods
Braelon Allen, Breece Hall & Ground Game Bring the Intensity to Big Blue
Justin Fields Hooks Up With Mason Taylor, Tyler Johnson and Jeremy Ruckert for Explosive Plays
Green & White Head to Green Bay Following Strong Showing From Justin Fields & Offense Thursday
Newcomers Stone Smartt & Pokey Wilson Come Up With Highlight Plays
Sauce Gardner & Defense Standout During Monday's Practice
Justin Fields Flashes Dual-Threat Ability In Strong Showing For Jets Signal Caller
Jets Starter and Tyrod Taylor Connect With Rookies Mason Taylor and Arian Smith for Touchdowns
Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Trade Big Plays During Thursday's Practice