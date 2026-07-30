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Jets Training Camp Daily

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/30) | Everything You Need to Know About Day 2 of Practice

See All the Content from Thursday at Jets Camp

Jul 30, 2026 at 04:45 PM

Articles

Jets Practice Report | Rookie David Bailey Shows Speed Off the Edge

Jets Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. on Stepping Up to the NFL: ‘Everybody Is Smarter’

Jets Notice HC Aaron Glenn's 'Attention to Detail' and Passion as Training Camp Begins

Highlights

Interviews

Photos

PRACTICE GALLERY | Photos From Day 2 of Training Camp

See QB Geno Smith & Jets players on the field during the first week of practice during 2026 training camp held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

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