Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Jets will begin the 2026 preseason on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the game.
Watch the Game on TV
Locally: WCBS 7 p.m. ET
Nationally: NFL Network (Outside New York Market) | 7 p.m. ET
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst), Otis Livingston (sideline) & Caroline Hendershot (sideline)
Stream on nyjets.com, Official Jets App or NFL+
Streaming inside the New York Market: NewYorkJets.com or the Official Jets App.
Streaming outside the New York Market: Jets fans in the United States can watch every preseason game on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.
International: Jets fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch every 2026 preseason game live on NewYorkJets.com. United Kingdom Link. Ireland Link.
Listen to the Game
To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.
New York Metro Area: Q104.3 FM
Game Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Quincy Enunwa (analyst), Eric Allen (sideline)
Pre and Postgame: Greg Buttle, Dan Graca
SiriusXM: Ch. 88