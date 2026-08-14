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EmpowHER Fundraiser Launches with Exclusive Jets Experiences and Prizes

Initiative Reflects Woody Johnson's Continued Commitment to Expanding Opportunities for Girls Flag Football

Aug 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

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Throughout the preseason, Jets fans can support the growth of girls flag football while entering for a chance to win exclusive Jets experiences and autographed memorabilia.

Fans who donate $100 will be entered for a chance to win a variety of exclusive prizes, including two (2) Coaches Club tickets and two (2) pregame field passes for the Jets' home opener against the Green Bay Packers, plus a meet-and-greet with LB Demario Davis. Additional experiences include two (2) Coaches Club tickets to the Jets-Bills game on Nov. 15 and a VIP gameday experience with the Jets radio team of Bob Wischusen and Anthony Becht. Fans can also win autographed footballs, jerseys and helmets from RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, Demario Davis and other Jets stars.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Jets Foundation EmpowHER initiative, which supports the continued growth and development of girls flag football throughout the region. The program helps create opportunities for young athletes through leagues, clinics, camps, coaching development and educational programs.

Through Chairman Woody Johnson's leadership and commitment, the Jets have become one of girls flag football's most significant advocates, helping grow the sport at the youth, high school and collegiate levels across the United States and abroad.

"We have taken great strides not only in our region, but we have 60 teams in Europe. Just the New York Jets - 40 in the UK and 20 in Ireland," Johnson said. "Seeing this opportunity for young women to be able to participate in flag football is a great thing."

In May, Johnson and the Jets celebrated a historic step for women's athletics in New Jersey when the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to officially sanction girls flag football as a varsity high school sport statewide.

"The National Football League, specifically the New York Jets, has played a meaningful role in building awareness and expanding opportunities from the early stages, and that continued commitment has helped shape the strong foundation we see today," said Colleen E. Maguire, executive director of the NJSIAA. "We are excited to watch the continued growth of our newest sanctioned sport and continuing to increase opportunities for our girls."

Less than 24 hours before the announcement, the inaugural season of the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League concluded. The league was launched with a $1 million investment from the Betty Wold Foundation.

"This championship showcased the very best of the inaugural season of ECAC Women's Flag Football with high-level competition, outstanding student-athletes, and programs that continue to elevate the sport," said Dan Coonan, ECAC Commissioner. "We are incredibly grateful to Woody Johnson, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, and the New York Jets for their leadership and vision in bringing this league to athletes."

"This league is creating meaningful opportunities for young women to compete, thrive, and shine in the game of football," said Mercyhurst HC Zach Helsley.  "Their commitment to the sport sends a powerful message that women's flag football isn't just growing- it's here to stay."

The EmpowHER fundraiser runs through Aug. 28, when the Jets conclude the preseason against the Giants. A complete list of prizes, official rules and eligibility requirements can be found at the link below. Fans interested in supporting the fundraiser can click the link below.

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