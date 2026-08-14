Jets, Woody Johnson & Tunnel to Towers Surprise Decorated Veteran with Smart Home

Chairman Woody Johnson, the New York Jets and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised Command Sergeant Major William "Bud" McElroy with a mortgage-free smart home Friday morning during a live segment on ABC's Good Morning America.
McElroy, a Purple Heart recipient who lost his right leg below the knee while serving as a fireman and infantryman in the Army Reserve, became the first one-legged soldier to return to combat service in Iraq. His life changed dramatically in 2003 when he was severely wounded while helping fellow service members reach safety during an attack in Baghdad. McElroy sustained an abdominal injury and spinal cord damage that ultimately left him confined to a wheelchair.
"Bud displayed the courage, tenacity, patriotism and willingness to sacrifice his life for others," Johnson said. "When Bud's life was in jeopardy, he thought about serving others. Our country would not be the same without the brave men and women who answer these calls to serve."
The home dedication represents the latest milestone in the longstanding relationship between the New York Jets and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which have worked together for more than a decade to honor veterans, first responders and their families through life-changing support and housing initiatives.
"When I hear about Tunnels to Towers, whatever I can do to help people like that, to help other people, my whole life has been of service," McElroy said. "I serve my community, I serve my country, my family, you know, and so to help an organization like that, I want to help them. I want to do stuff.
"So it's very difficult when they want to do something for me, I am not used to that."
Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on September 11, 2001, Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders while supporting families who have experienced unimaginable loss.
Siller, a dedicated firefighter assigned to Brooklyn's Squad 1 on 9-11, drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel after he got word on his scanner of a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. After finding out the Tunnel had been closed for security purpose, Siller put 60 pounds of gear on his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.
"He started climbing stairs and started bringing people down," Johnson said. "On his second or third trip bringing all these people down, the building completely collapsed as we all know. That symbolizes the courage in a very distinct way. It's been very important for me to be involved with Tunnel for Towers and it's very important for the New York Jets. We all believe it as deeply as you can believe anything that we must support the people who support us. I'm thrilled that we can help Bud and his family."
In 2014, Johnson donated $1 million to Tunnel to Towers' Building for America's Bravest program and has since contributed an additional $1.5 million. The partnership expanded in 2025 when the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation pledged another $1 million to provide mortgage relief assistance for first-responder families.
Through the partnership, funding has helped provide specially adapted smart homes for six catastrophically injured veterans, including Army Specialist Bryan Dilberian, Sergeant Adam Keys, Army Specialist Matt Leyva, USMC Sergeant Aaron Alonso, Corporal Scott Nokes and now McElroy.
"The people who serve are selfless. Obviously they are willing to risk their lives for you and I and their bodies, said Frank Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO. "So, it's a great joy. It's a great joy doing this for somebody who's so deserving."
For McElroy, the new smart home will provide greater independence and accessibility while ensuring that his years of service and sacrifice are never forgotten.