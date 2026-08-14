Jets, Woody Johnson & Tunnel to Towers Surprise Decorated Veteran with Smart Home

Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on September 11, 2001, Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders while supporting families who have experienced unimaginable loss.

Siller, a dedicated firefighter assigned to Brooklyn's Squad 1 on 9-11, drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel after he got word on his scanner of a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. After finding out the Tunnel had been closed for security purpose, Siller put 60 pounds of gear on his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.

"He started climbing stairs and started bringing people down," Johnson said. "On his second or third trip bringing all these people down, the building completely collapsed as we all know. That symbolizes the courage in a very distinct way. It's been very important for me to be involved with Tunnel for Towers and it's very important for the New York Jets. We all believe it as deeply as you can believe anything that we must support the people who support us. I'm thrilled that we can help Bud and his family."

In 2014, Johnson donated $1 million to Tunnel to Towers' Building for America's Bravest program and has since contributed an additional $1.5 million. The partnership expanded in 2025 when the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation pledged another $1 million to provide mortgage relief assistance for first-responder families.

Through the partnership, funding has helped provide specially adapted smart homes for six catastrophically injured veterans, including Army Specialist Bryan Dilberian, Sergeant Adam Keys, Army Specialist Matt Leyva, USMC Sergeant Aaron Alonso, Corporal Scott Nokes and now McElroy.

"The people who serve are selfless. Obviously they are willing to risk their lives for you and I and their bodies, said Frank Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO. "So, it's a great joy. It's a great joy doing this for somebody who's so deserving."