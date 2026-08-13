Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | 4 Things Aaron Glenn Wants to See in the Preseason Opener

Preseason Plan

Glenn had a simple answer when asked about who will take the field on Friday night: "Everyone's playing."

The Jets installed two new systems this offseason and Glenn thinks it's "important for our guys to play," but there's also science behind his decision.

"What they say is when you have joint practices where the ones get a lot of reps and then you have that many plays, 25-30 in a preseason game, throughout those three games, the risk of injury actually goes down in that first part of the year," Glenn said.

He hasn't decided how he will split up those 25-to-30 reps among the veterans, but all are eager to face live game action.

"This game can really only be played one way and it's 100 miles per hour," said LB Demario Davis, who is starting his 15th NFL season. "I think so much of it is about your approach to get ready for a game, so even in the preseason game you need to be treating those like a regular season game. … All of the great players that I've been around who've had phenomenal careers, Hall of Fame guys, that's how they approached it.