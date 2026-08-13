2026 Training Camp
Jets-Bucs Joint Practice Highlights | All of the Big Plays from Two Days of Work
See the Top Plays from the Practices with the Buccaneers at 1 Jets Drive
Aug 13, 2026 at 08:05 AM
Geno Smith on TE Jeremy Ruckert's Catch: 'That was Spectacular'
Rookie David Bailey Continues Progressing; Geno Smith and Offense 'End Really Well'
Special Teams Coordinator Chris Banjo Provides Update on Kicking Battle
Smith Tossed TDs to Garrett Wilson & Adonai Mitchell on Heavy Red Zone Day; Aaron Glenn Says CB D'Angelo Ponds 'Getting Close'
Jets MLB & Bart Scott Chat on Learning 'About Being a Pro,' Then Passing It On to Next Generation
The Jets Defense Forces More Turnovers, Offense Generates Some Explosive Plays
Veteran Safety Snagged INT in Team Drills
The CB is Starting Year 2 with the Green & White
HC Aaron Glenn: 'I'm Happy to Have Him Exactly Where He's At'